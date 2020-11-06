One Piece Cosplay Highlights Wano's Superstar Yamato

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc has seen a number of new heroes and introduced that have emerged from the isolated nation that was the homeland for the wandering samurai known as Oden, but there is only one swashbuckler who has the best chance at becoming a new member of the Straw Hat Pirates and a fan has done justice to the hero known as Yamato. The offspring of Kaido himself, the current big antagonist of the Wano Arc, Yamato has gone so far as to take the name of Oden and has sworn to save the son of Kozuki, Momonosuke.

The War For Wano is currently promising to be one of the biggest battles in the history of One Piece, involving most of the heroes and villains of the Straw Hat Pirates' past. The story line itself is playing out in both the anime and the manga for Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise, and it's clear that when Wano wraps, the world of the Grand Line will never be the same again. Needless to say, Yamato has had a big role to play in the proceedings and we'd bet that she may in fact be the last member of the Straw Hat Pirates before the entire story wraps, as Eiichiro Oda himself confirmed, within the next five years.

Instagram Cosplayer Azubises shared this amazing take on the latest superstar swashbuckler of the One Piece anime franchise, who was recently revealed to have been present at the death of Kozuki Oden himself, which was put into play thanks to the Beast Pirate Captain known as Kaido:

Kaido himself, the father of Yamato, is currently battling against the vassals of Oden, the remaining samurai who still are attempting to fulfill the dreams of their master. Though Kaido has yet to battle his offspring, we would imagine that before the Wano Arc ends, the Beast Pirate clan will come to blows at the end of the day.

