One Piece Shows Off Its Craziest Kaido Figure Yet

The biggest villain of the current Wano Arc running in Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is clearly the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, and fans will have the chance to pick up one of the craziest figures yet for the antagonist that has been nothing but a threat to the Straw Hat Pirates in the Shonen series! With his Devil Fruit granting him the power to turn into an invincible dragon that towers in the sky above his enemies below, Kaido has proved himself time and time again to be one of the strongest villains that Luffy and company have faced!

In the latest chapters of One Piece's manga, the War for Wano has begun as nearly every pirate that is involved in the latest story line is clashing with one another as the fate of the isolated nation rests in the balance. While Kaido is currently struggling against the "vassals of Oden", a group of samurai that are attempting to fulfill their deceased master's dreams, his offspring in Yamato is attempting to keep the dream alive by taking on the identity of Kozuki Oden himself! With the War for Wano moving closer to its finale, it will be interesting to see where this blockbuster epic will end!

Twitter User The Judge38 shared this first look at the upcoming Kaido figure from the producers at Jimei Palace, which is set to be released in the second quarter of next year, which paints the villain in one of the biggest, craziest ways that we've seen to date:

JIMEI PALACE KAIDO Scale 1/6 - Size: 75cm(H) x 60cm(W) x 54cm(D)

- Around 50kgs

— 천재님 (@thejudge38) November 9, 2020

One Piece fans looking to pick this one up next year will have to hoard away some cash, as this take on Kaido will retail for around $1500 USD when it makes landfall. With the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to take down Kaido and his forces within the Beast Pirates, fans are questioning just who if anyone will be able to land the killing blow, though we have to wonder if the giant antagonist will ever be brought low!

Will you be picking up this insane One Piece figure? Do you think Kaido will survive the events of the Wano Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!