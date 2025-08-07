August 10th Will Be a Disappointing Day for One Piece Fans for One Reason

One Piece fans have plenty to look forward to on August 10th, day 2 of the self-christianized One Piece Day event. Starting August 9th, One Piece Day officially kicks off at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center. The first day will focus on the 7th annual One Piece Knowledge King Semi-Finals. August 10th is more jam-packed, featuring panels focused on One Piece news and special presentations. Voice actors Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji), Ikue Ōtani (Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin), Katsuhisa Hōki (Jinbe), Reiko Takagi (Jewelry Bonney), and Hideyuki Hori (Bartholomew Kuma) will be in attendance to host a live voice acting performance and reveal behind-the-scenes information about recording.

Fans will be able to stream both days, with Day 1’s stream available here, and the stream for Day 2 of the events can be found here. Both days will offer some major line-ups to keep an eye out for. Furthermore, Episode 1139 of the One Piece anime will also air on August 10th in JST, continuing the fan-favorite Egghead Island arc. However, August 10th will be missing the most important component in the One Piece franchise. There won’t be a new chapter of the One Piece manga in the week of One Piece Day.

The One Piece Manga Is Taking a Week Off for the Obon Festival

©Eiichiro Oda/SHUEISHA ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1156, the most recent entry in the manga at the time of this writing, was the first chapter after a grueling two-week hiatus. The break occurred in the middle of the ongoing Elbaph Arc, as the flashback for the arc was heating up. Chapter 1155 featured the proper introduction of Rocks D. Xebec after his final page cameo in the previous chapter, showcasing his many feats, including defying the World Government and amassing his crew with Davy Jones’ Fights. Chapter 1156 continued highlighting Xebec’s exploits while also revealing info about the Kuja Pirates and giants of Elbaph. The chapter ended with Rocks declaring his intention to overthrow the Mary Geoise and take over the world. Rocks’ goal is to locate two mysterious and powerful Devil Fruits.

Fans are on the edge of their seats, with the flashbacks seemingly leading to the fateful day in God Valley. Readers have been clamoring to know the events of God Valley, with Kuma’s flashback in Egghead Island offering only a brief tease on what happened on that fateful day. Fans were anticipating that the next chapter would finally begin the God Valley Incident. A new chapter would have been released on August 10th, given the schedule.

However, the Obon Festival will be running in Japan from August 13th to August 16th. Shonen Jump will take a week off publication for the Obon Festival, with new chapters set to resume publication the following week. While the multiple breaks can be difficult for fans, especially overseas readers, it’s important to note that the people at Shonen Jump, including One Piece Author Eiichiro Oda, deserve to have time off to celebrate the holidays. Fans still have plenty to look forward to on One Piece Day, including potential hints for the live-action One Piece show from Netflix.