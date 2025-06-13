One Piece Chapter Release Date Schedule 2025

One Piece has long entered its Final Saga, but the story is far from over. The Wano Country Saga made great waves in the world, with the defeat of two Yonkos and Luffy and Buggy replacing them. Shanks has finally made his move and is going after the One Piece while the Blackbeard Pirates are wreaking more havoc in the New World than ever. The Hero of the Marines has been captured, and the Heart and Kidd Pirates, two of the Pirate crew responsible for the defeats of Kaido and Big Mom, have been obliterated in the New World. On the other hand, Luffy and the Straw Hats continue to sail across the sea and even found Bonney on their way to Egghead.

They quickly land themselves on a futuristic island, Egghead, an artificial sky island that serves as the location of Dr. Vegapunk’s laboratory. The thrilling fights and the lore drop have been incredible in the first arc of the Final Saga, further solidifying the fact that Oda will now be unraveling the truth one after the another. The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies are currently in Elbaf, the fabled land of the Giants, and things are way worse there than Egghead. We have a complete One Piece manga schedule for this year so you won’t miss out on any chapter of the series’ most highly-anticipated arc.

One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, usually takes a break after every three chapters, but his schedule is always flexible. Due to his busy schedule after working on the live-action adaptation, Oda went on several breaks before the first season’s release, and it might be the same before Season 2.

November will likely be a busier month for Oda since he will be taking a hiatus every two chapters. The chapters are released in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Mondays at 12 AM JST. Because of the time difference, fans can read the chapters on Sundays at 11 AM EST.

One Piece Chapter Release Date (2025) 1152 June 23rd 1153 June 30th 1154 July 7th Oda Break July 14th Chapter 1155 July 21st Chapter 1156 July 28th Chapter 1157 August 4th Oda Break August 11th Chapter 1158 August 18th Shonen Jump Break August 25th Chapter 1159 September 1st Chapter 1160 September 8th Oda Break September 15th Chapter 1161 September 22nd Chapter 1162 September 29th Chapter 1163 October 6th Oda Break October 13th Chapter 1164 October 20th Chapter 1165 October 27th Oda Break November 3rd Chapter 1166 November 10th Chapter 1167 November 17th Oda Break November 24th Chapter 1168 December 1st Chapter 1169 December 8th Oda Break December 15th Chapter 1170 December 22nd Shonen Jump Break December 29th

The schedule above includes Oda’s breaks for this year as well as the holiday breaks by Weekly Shonen Jump. The first WSJ break is because of Obon, a Japanese festival, and the second break will happen at the end of the year for Christmas and New Year’s.

Kindly note that there might be some last-minute changes, but we will update this space in the unforeseen situation.

What Is Happening in the One Piece Manga Right Now?

The Elbaf Arc introduces Prince Loki, the Cursed Prince of the Kingdom, who is serving his sentence for the murder of his father, the beloved King Harald. Loki has been portrayed as a villain by the Giants, but the truth is far from it. Unfortunately, only Loki and Jarul know the truth about what happened 14 years ago that led to Harald’s death. On the other hand, the arc introduces us to the members of the Holy Knights, Shamrock Figarland, Gunko, Shepherd Sommers, and Rimoshifu Killingham. Shamrock is Shanks’ twin brother and the one who met the Five Elders during the Reverie.

Shamrock left the island on urgent business but he left behind his three subordinates to take the children hostage and force Elbaf to join the World Government’s side in the impending war. Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world, will then use their evil powers to transform them into powerful and mindless puppets. The Holy Knights don’t want to target Luffy since their only goal is to make the Giants surrender by any means necessary. However, Luffy isn’t the kind of person who will sit by and let the villains trample all over the peaceful home of the Giants. The real fight is only just about to begin and we will get to see an unexpected alliance between Luffy and Loki, two of the strongest characters in Elbaf right now.