One Piece Chapter Release Date Schedule 2025

Here’s a complete 2025 schedule for the One Piece manga.

One Piece has long entered its Final Saga, but the story is far from over. The Wano Country Saga made great waves in the world, with the defeat of two Yonkos and Luffy and Buggy replacing them. Shanks has finally made his move and is going after the One Piece while the Blackbeard Pirates are wreaking more havoc in the New World than ever. The Hero of the Marines has been captured, and the Heart and Kidd Pirates, two of the Pirate crew responsible for the defeats of Kaido and Big Mom, have been obliterated in the New World. On the other hand, Luffy and the Straw Hats continue to sail across the sea and even found Bonney on their way to Egghead.

They quickly land themselves on a futuristic island, Egghead, an artificial sky island that serves as the location of Dr. Vegapunk’s laboratory. The thrilling fights and the lore drop have been incredible in the first arc of the Final Saga, further solidifying the fact that Oda will now be unraveling the truth one after the another. The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies are currently in Elbaf, the fabled land of the Giants, and things are way worse there than Egghead. We have a complete One Piece manga schedule for this year so you won’t miss out on any chapter of the series’ most highly-anticipated arc.

One Piece Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2025

One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, usually takes a break after every three chapters, but his schedule is always flexible. Due to his busy schedule after working on the live-action adaptation, Oda went on several breaks before the first season’s release, and it might be the same before Season 2.

November will likely be a busier month for Oda since he will be taking a hiatus every two chapters. The chapters are released in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Mondays at 12 AM JST. Because of the time difference, fans can read the chapters on Sundays at 11 AM EST.

One Piece ChapterRelease Date (2025)
1152June 23rd
1153June 30th
1154July 7th
Oda BreakJuly 14th
Chapter 1155July 21st
Chapter 1156July 28th
Chapter 1157August 4th
Oda BreakAugust 11th
Chapter 1158August 18th
Shonen Jump BreakAugust 25th
Chapter 1159September 1st
Chapter 1160September 8th
Oda BreakSeptember 15th
Chapter 1161September 22nd
Chapter 1162September 29th
Chapter 1163October 6th
Oda BreakOctober 13th
Chapter 1164October 20th
Chapter 1165October 27th
Oda BreakNovember 3rd
Chapter 1166November 10th
Chapter 1167November 17th
Oda BreakNovember 24th
Chapter 1168December 1st
Chapter 1169December 8th
Oda BreakDecember 15th
Chapter 1170December 22nd
Shonen Jump BreakDecember 29th

The schedule above includes Oda’s breaks for this year as well as the holiday breaks by Weekly Shonen Jump. The first WSJ break is because of Obon, a Japanese festival, and the second break will happen at the end of the year for Christmas and New Year’s.

Kindly note that there might be some last-minute changes, but we will update this space in the unforeseen situation.

What Is Happening in the One Piece Manga Right Now?

The Elbaf Arc introduces Prince Loki, the Cursed Prince of the Kingdom, who is serving his sentence for the murder of his father, the beloved King Harald. Loki has been portrayed as a villain by the Giants, but the truth is far from it. Unfortunately, only Loki and Jarul know the truth about what happened 14 years ago that led to Harald’s death. On the other hand, the arc introduces us to the members of the Holy Knights, Shamrock Figarland, Gunko, Shepherd Sommers, and Rimoshifu Killingham. Shamrock is Shanks’ twin brother and the one who met the Five Elders during the Reverie.

Shamrock left the island on urgent business but he left behind his three subordinates to take the children hostage and force Elbaf to join the World Government’s side in the impending war. Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world, will then use their evil powers to transform them into powerful and mindless puppets. The Holy Knights don’t want to target Luffy since their only goal is to make the Giants surrender by any means necessary. However, Luffy isn’t the kind of person who will sit by and let the villains trample all over the peaceful home of the Giants. The real fight is only just about to begin and we will get to see an unexpected alliance between Luffy and Loki, two of the strongest characters in Elbaf right now.

