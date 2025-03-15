One Piece’s Anime Has a Big Announcement Coming Soon

One Piece is gearing up for the return of its anime in just a couple of more weeks from the time of this publication, and the anime is teasing a big announcement is coming soon. One Piece has been in the midst of the anime’s longest hiatus in its nearly 30 year old history. Following the end of the first phase of the Egghead Arc, One Piece‘s anime team has been on a six month hiatus while they prepare for what’s coming in the next part. Now the wait for these new episodes is almost over, and it’s time to get ready.

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 will be kicking off its run in Japan beginning this April, and the anime is teasing a new announcement is coming soon enough. As shared through the anime’s official X account, One Piece will be sharing more news about the anime on Saturday, March 22nd in Japan during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend. It’s yet to be revealed what the series could be revealing, but it’s likely going to be the first real look at the next episode of the anime that has been in the works for a long time.

When Does One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 Premiere?

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 officially kicks off on April 6th in Japan, and will be streaming with Netflix worldwide and with Crunchyroll in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America. Crunchyroll will also be launching One Piece Specials 14, 15 and 16 on March 18th. And on the same day, One Piece: Egghead Arc Episodes 1109-1122 of the English dubbed release will be available for streaming as well. With this new batch of dubbed episode releases, this is going to mark the very first time the One Piece dub has been caught up with the Japanese original after nearly 20 years.

One Piece 1123 will be the first episode of this new era, so it’s likely that we’ll get to see the first look at this coming episode during this announcement. While there has been a tease of the Egghead Arc’s future in previous promotions, this will likely give us the first look at the anime’s actual return. Considering that fans haven’t gotten to see any of these new episodes in motion just yet, this could be an eventful announcement that fans should keep an eye out for.

How to Catch Up With One Piece

One Piece’s anime might have been on hiatus for the last few months, but fans have been able to check out something in the meantime. One Piece fans have instead been able to check out the newly edited One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, a special remaster of the pivotal anime arc. This remaster re-edits the anime’s original version of the arc’s 58 episodes into 21 new episodes with new visual and audio enhancements, new promos, new eyecatchers, theme songs and much more

This remake series is coming to an end fairly soon as well, so this new announcement will also help to bring fans closer to the new episodes than ever. You can currently catch up with the first half of the Egghead Arc now streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix, and can find many of the other arcs streaming with those platforms as well. With Netflix, you can also check out the One Piece live-action series, which is now working on a Season 2 of its own without a set release date or window as of the time of this publication.