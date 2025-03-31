One Piece’s Elbaf Now Has Its Own Emet But There’s a Catch

The land of the Giants in One Piece is full of mysteries since it’s one of the oldest nations in the world. Elbaf is not only home to the strongest race but also has historical ties with Nika and possibly Joyboy as well. The island is isolated from the rest of the world, and not being affiliated with the World Government helps them keep a low profile. The Straw Hats, especially Luffy and Usopp, have been hoping to visit Elbaf, where the most honorable and brave warriors reside. Their dreams finally come true in the Final Saga as they headed towards this island after the chaotic fight in Egghead was over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of the credit for the crew’s successful escape goes to Emet, who had stored Joyboy’s Haki for centuries, hoping to one day find an opportunity to protect the next Joyboy with the same powers. Emet is a mysterious robot, running on some ancient technology and even having its own emotions. He loved Joyboy and holds their memories dear to this day. After using that destructive attack, Emet again goes inactive, and its status remains unknown. However, One Piece Chapter 1144 has made it clear that there are more robots in the world, far older than Emet even.

Shonen Jump

One Piece’s Elbaf Has Another Ancient Robot

Franky’s casual Adam Tree tour with Ripley is turning out to be more important to the story than we realized. First, we see the gigantic mural in Chapter 1138, which likely holds several secrets about the history erased by the World Government. The mural was already a major shock to the fandom, but it’s clear Eiichiro Oda isn’t done yet with his surprises. In Chapter 1144, Ripley leads Franky to a much bigger and older robot, believing it will be of interest to a cyborg. Franky is not only shocked by the sheer size of the thing, but the parts of the robot have been turned into a laboratory, confusing him even more.

He then meets Lilith and Bonney, who got lost on their stroll. Lilith estimates that the gigantic piece of metal is over 3000 years old. Not only that, but Ripley confirms that none of the Giants know what the building is. However, Lilith loves the place and decides to turn it into her laboratory so she can create a clone of Vegapunk and possibly revive Kuma. We already know that the technology from the Void Century far surpasses that of the modern world.

However, while this scene from the latest chapter may not seem important at first glance, it’s crucial to keep in mind the hidden meaning behind it. That giant robot confirms that the era from even before the Void Century was equally, or maybe even more technologically advanced. In Egghead, we see Emet reacting to Nika’s Drums of Liberation. Hence, there’s a great possibility that the 3000-year-old robot had a similar mechanism. However, the robot doesn’t seem functional like Emet since it’s been transformed into a building. Although it may not be able to walk around, the robot will likely be crucial to the story when bits and pieces of the era from over 3000 years ago get unraveled.