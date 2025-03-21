One Piece Theory Unravels Elbaf’s Darkest Secret

The highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc of One Piece is unraveling the secrets of the world one after the other. Luffy and Usopp wanted to visit the island since they met Dorry and Brogy in Little Garden. They were amazed by the bravery and honor of these Giant warriors and wished to visit the land they came from. Dorry and Brogy arrive in Egghead along with the rest of the crew in hopes of taking Luffy, or rather, the Sun God Nika to Elbaf. After Vegapunk’s broadcast is over, the Straw Hats and their allies finally manage to defeat the villains and leave the island.

The crew arrives in Elbaf shortly after the chaos in Egghead and is welcomed warmly by the villagers. The Giants have developed a beautiful civilization on the ancient, colossal Jewel Tree Adam, where the villages are located on its branches. Coming from a long line of warriors, they value honor and bravery above all else. Hence, the people there live in harmony and strive to create a better future for their kids. However, as a country directly tied to the Void Century, Elbaf has its fair share of secrets, and they may be darker than we realize.

The Term "ELBAPH" is linked to "ELOAH" which is an Ancient Hebrew Word for "GOD"!



In the Old Testament, "EL" is often used to refer to God.



As seen in Names like God EN-EL or CARM-EL in #ONEPIECE🇮🇱.



The "BAPH" Part of "ELBAPH" is linked to the Baphomet, a satanic Deity. pic.twitter.com/eRduE1brMW — PANGEA D VINCI 🧩🇯🇵 (@Pangea_Castle) October 23, 2024

One Piece Theory Claims Elbaf Is the Land of the Devils

Fans noticed that Elbaf seems to be derived from the word “fable” as it’s literally spelled backward. The land of the Giants is a fabled place, isolated from the rest of the world. One can only dream of going there, and even if they manage to arrive, there’s no guarantee they will be welcomed. The Giants are protective over their land and want to avoid any unnecessary conflict with outsiders. Of course, they are not hostile for no reason either. When the Giants meet people they approve of, such as Shanks and Luffy, they will welcome their friends into their home with open arms.

However, it seems the name of the island isn’t simply wordplay. A One Piece fan and YouTuber, @Pangea_Castle shared in October 2024, “The Term ‘ELBAPH’ is linked to ‘ELOAH’ which is an Ancient Hebrew Word for ‘GOD!’ In the Old Testament, ‘EL’ is often used to refer to God. As seen in Names like God EN-EL or CARM-EL in One Piece. The ‘BAPH’ Part of ‘ELBAPH’ is linked to the Baphomet, a satanic Deity.”

The true meaning behind the name Elbaph is likely “El Baphomet”

This is a name historically associated with occultism, demonology, and secret societies like the Knights Templar.



This suggests that Elbaph was originally the land of Devils 👿 pic.twitter.com/RSeGH8v3I2 — Stussy Sama – Dawn&Dusk (@DawnStussy) March 14, 2025

According to @DawnStussy, a native Japanese translator and YouTuber, explains “The true meaning behind the name Elbaph is likely ‘El Baphomet.’ This is a name historically associated with occultism, demonology, and secret societies like the Knights Templar. This suggests that Elbaph was originally the land of Devils.”

Baphomet is depicted as a Sabbatic Goat with massive horns similar to how some Giants in Elbaf have. So far, only Loki and Harald have been confirmed to be born with horns as they carry the blood of the Ancient Giants, a distinct lineage of giants known for their gigantic size and unique features.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Might Unravel the Dark Secrets Hiding Underneath

Elbaf is an ancient kingdom directly tied to the Void Century or possibly even the war that occurred during the first Nika’s timeline. It has been standing for this long thanks to the efforts of several generations of Giants. However, this also means that the country has more than a few secrets. The incredible mural we saw in Chapter 1138 may not be the only thing hiding in the tree. These are pieces of history depicted through illustrations made several centuries ago. No one knows who drew them or if they are real or not.

Additionally, the way some giants perceive Nika is surprising. Before the Elbaf Arc, it was believed that Nika was a great warrior that all Giants revere. This holds true even now, but there are a few exceptions. The ancient text of Harley is deciphered in several ways and one or more variations portray Nika as a destroyer.

In Chapter 1142, we see a kid being afraid of Nika, someone who is supposed to be admired by the nation. This changes our understanding of the mythical being as there’s more to him than meets the eye. It’s unclear what the text is trying to imply but there might be a possibility that Nika did something wrong in the past that led people to fear him even now. Whether it was out of malice or he was forced because of circumstances is still unknown.

H/T: @Pangea_Castle and @DawnStussy on X