One Piece Reveals Elbaf’s Only Weakness

The fabled land of the giants known as Elbaf in One Piece is located in the New World and isolated from other islands, and is a treasure trove of mysteries. Because Luffy and his crew are familiar with the Giants, they are welcomed in Elbaf with open arms. Unaware that the Holy Knights have already invaded the land, everyone else is having a good time. As a kingdom directly tied to the Void Century and Nika, Elbaf has its fair share of mysteries. Ever since the new arc began, One Piece has been introducing new characters and unraveling several mysteries.

Elbaf is home to Giants known for being mighty warriors. It’s considered the strongest nation in the world, which is why the World Government has always wanted to conquer it. Having powerful Giants as Marine soldiers will further enhance their powers. Even so, the free-spirited warriors aren’t easy to subdue. While a handful of them served the Navy before, most of them chose to become pirates or live on their island. Ripley and Franky are exploring the land while she is unveiling several secrets in front of Franky. One of which explains the kingdom’s only perilous weakness of catching fire.

One Piece’s Elbaf Has a Strange Weakness

While Franky is with Ripley in the Adam Tree Tour, she reveals that the Giants live on the branches of this tree. Each branch has its own long history, tracing back to several centuries. Once upon a time, a village named Haugen was settled on a branch. When lightning struck, the entire village caught fire, and since the branch was old, the fire wouldn’t go out.

In order to ensure that the fire wouldn’t spread to the rest of the tree, the entire branch was cut off, including the village. It’s unclear when the tragedy struck, but Elbaf remembers it to this day. Adam Tree is a fabled species of tree known for its exceptional wood strength. Roger’s and Luffy’s ship was crafted using the wood of Adam Trees. Since Franky himself made the Thousand Sunny, he was curious to see the legendary tree in person.

Elbaf’s Adam Tree is an ancient colossal tree, said to be the oldest one in the world. It envelops most of the island with its branches and sustains the kingdom. The tree also depicts what appears to be past events from the Void Century and beyond through a mural carved on its bark. The Giants depend on the tree for living, but that’s also a fatal weakness.

Like Ripley said, once the tree catches fire, it won’t go out because the tree is so old. In that sense, lightning and fire are Elbaf’s only weaknesses. Since war is about to break out in the land because of the Holy Knights, it’s possible the tree will take considerable damage. Shamrock plans to subdue the strongest nation in the world, and the Giants won’t go down without a fight. Furthermore, Loki’s true powers remain unknown, but if it’s anything related to lightning or fire, it could spell trouble for the Giants as well.