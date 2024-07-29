One Piece Dub Posts First Clip of Vegapunk: Watch

One Piece is pushing ahead with a new arc in the anime no matter which version you watch. Over in Japan, the anime is slowly but surely moving out of the the Egghead Island arc as its stakes are beginning to peak. Now, the anime’s English dub is set to kickstart the big arc. It wasn’t long ago fans learned who will be bringing Vegapunk to life in the dub, and we just got a special peek at Kent Williams’ work in the anime.

The special One Piece clip comes courtesy of IGN as you can see below. The dub reel brings Vegapunk into full focus, and Williams’ performance is nothing short of perfect. The voice actor captures the eccentric ego of Vegapunk with ease all while keeping his wits about him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FIRST LOOK AT THE EGGHEAD ENGLISH DUB PREVIEW CLIP WITH @KentWilliamsVA as Dr. Vegapunk!!!



Incredible and the #ONEPIECE dub is so far ahead!! pic.twitter.com/Ob0hPk3uwm — DubHead 🥚 (@DubHazard) July 29, 2024

Clearly, the team behind the One Piece dub is working hard on the Egghead Island arc, so fans are in for a treat this year. Earlier this month, fans at Anime Expo were given their first taste of the dubbed arc as its premiere was shown to attendees. After years of waiting, the One Piece dub has almost caught up with the Japanese broadcast. Big things are on the horizon for the anime, and this sneak-peek at the dub marks just one of those boons. So if you want to peep the One Piece dub, you can find it digitally or on delay over at Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can read all about Eiichiro Oda’s series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about this latest peek at the One Piece dub? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!