One Piece Comes to Life in Epic Live-Action Skypeia Trailer

One Piece will be hitting the world of live-action thanks to Netflix's upcoming adaptation that has already cast several Straw Hat Pirates along with the early villains that Luffy and his crew fight against in the Shonen manga's first stories. Before the television series hits the streaming service, however, one fan has used a clever blend of live-action footage and computer-generated animation to imagine one of the biggest story arcs coming to life in the Skypiea Arc.

During the Skypiea Arc in both the manga and the anime, which counted as the thirteenth arc in the long-running Shonen saga, Luffy and his crew visited the Sky Island in search of treasure, but instead, found themselves squaring off against the villainous Enel. Harboring a Devil Fruit that allowed him to not only command lightning but also transform himself into the natural element, Enel made for quite the antagonist when it came to testing the strength and skills of both Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. With this storyline being the thirteenth in the series, it seems highly unlikely that the upcoming Netflix adaptation will bring this to life in its first season, though if the Netflix production is a hit, it might one day cover it.

Youtuber Wai Kin shared this impressive digital trailer that re-imagines One Piece's Skypiea Arc in which Luffy was forced to fight with the "God of Sky Island" and tangoing with a man whose Devil Fruit gave him some truly shocking abilities that made him one of the biggest threats of the Grand Line to that point:

Having continued to weave the story of the Straw Hats for over two decades at this point, creator Eiichiro Oda has shared with fans that he is currently working on the Final Arc of the series, as Luffy and his crew lick their wounds following the War for Wano Arc. Though this might be the last storyline that follows the Thousand Sunny sailing across the Grand Line, Oda has taken the chance to inform fans that there will most likely be three more years of stories in the Shonen franchise before Luffy's quest to become King of the Pirates comes to a close.

