One Piece Cosplay Gives Nami a Luffy Makeover

✖

One awesome One Piece cosplay has given Nami an adorable Monkey D. Luffy makeover! Luffy has been on quite the long journey over the course of the 20 plus years of Eiichiro Oda's series run, and through that time he has amassed quite a group of friends around himself for his Straw Hat crew. This might have all begun with Luffy surprisingly recruiting Zoro, but things started to really take shape when he recruited the mysterious Nami to his crew as the navigator. Ever since, Nami has proved to be one of the most integral members of the crew.

Nami and Luffy have grown quite close over all of their time together to the point where the two of them completely trust one another with their lives. The biggest turning point for this happened early on too following Luffy saving Nami from Arlong's grasp, and continued to spark a whole new wave of adventures for the two of them as the series keeps rolling on. Now Nami has tapped into her love for her captain in a whole new way through some awesome cosplay from artist @standesu on Instagram imagining what she'd look like in Luffy's East Blue gear! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Is For Average (@standesu)

Nami continues to be an important figure to this day in the currently unfolding Wano Country arc in both the manga and anime. The anime's finally getting much closer to where the manga currently is as Luffy and the rebel forces have made their way to Onigashima, where Kaido and Orochi's mass of forces are gathering for their big celebration. This major raid has been in the works for quite some time, and it's been an even longer wait for the members of the Akazaya Nine -- who have been hurting the most following Oden Kozuki's death.

The anime is getting ready to finally show off all of the chaotic battles currently unfolding in the manga, and fans are still trying to figure out exactly how all of the fights in Onigashima are going to end. The series has been building to this apex for quite a while, and it's likely to shake up the status quo of the series in some big ways when it all comes to an end.

But what do you think? How are you liking One Piece's Wano Country arc in the manga and anime right now? What are you hoping to see at the end of it all for Nami and everyone else? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!