One Piece Episode 1065 Promo Released

The One Piece anime is now in the midst of the climax for the Wano Country Arc, and the promo for the next episode of the series is firing up the Worst Generation for a major new fight! As the Wano Country arc continues through its climax with the latest episode of One Piece anime, fans have seen many of the huge final battles across Onigashima come to their end. But there's still much going on within all of the chaos as there are still some major opponents that need to be dealt with while Luffy is still facing off against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome.

One Piece has been spending the last couple of episodes revisiting Luffy's fight with Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome as they reach a new phase, but there's still another major Emperor who is doing plenty of damage on the lower floors. Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid have been fighting against Big Mom, and the promo for the next One Piece episode teases we'll get a major update on just how that fight is shaking out. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1065 below:

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1065

One Piece Episode 1065 is titled "The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire Up, the Will of the New Generation!" and the promo for the episode teases what goes down as such, "Kid and Law are under an all-out attack from a heavyweight. Is the ambition to overthrow the Emperor of the Sea just a youthful mistake?! Just dreaming about defeating the Emperor of the Sea, they must pay the price in despair, but an insistent magnetic force of rebellion awakens the soul of a beast lying in metal scraps!" So it seems like Law and Kid's fight against Big Mom will be kicking into high gear at last!

It's a lot to balance as the One Piece anime continues through everything happening on Onigashima, and Big Mom is far from the last of the troublesome opponents fans need to keep an eye on as everything gets more intense. Now the World Government is heading towards the island as of the latest episode, so things are about to get explosive! You can check out One Piece's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll as the next episode hits in Japan.

