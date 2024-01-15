One Piece Episode 1091 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece is now in the early stages of the Egghead Arc from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and now the anime has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1091! It's been a rough start for Luffy and the Straw Hats for this arc so far as after coming across the winter tundra like environment for their next island, they were suddenly attacked by a giant robotic shark and nearly sunk in the process. Meanwhile, Luffy has been separated from much of the crew and is already on the island itself.

Upon crossing paths with a fellow member of the Worst Generation, Jewelry Bonney, Luffy had discovered that this new island is not only owned by the World Government but it's also where the famous scientist Dr. Vegapunk is. Now that the hook has been placed for the arc to come as Dr. Vegapunk themselves also fished out the Straw Hats from the sea, it's time to see the first look at what's coming in the next episode with the promo for One Piece Episode 1091. Check it out below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1091

One Piece Episode 1091 is titled "Brimming with the Future! An Adventure on the Island of Science!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "They finally reached Egghead, an island housing Vegapunk. Fish fly in the sky and a giant monster and robot fight! Urban landscapes with the best of technology abound! An unknown world full of dreams attracts the excited Luffy." Premiering in Japan on Sunday, January 21st (and Saturday, January 22nd internationally), One Piece Episode 1091 will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

You can catch up with the rest of One Piece's episodes with Crunchyroll (in both Japanese and English language audio). The Egghead Arc is the first arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and new additions to the cast for the coming episodes are Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

What are you hoping to see go down in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!