One Piece Fans Fail to Notice a Crucial Character in Elbaf’s Chaos

The highly anticipated Elbaf Arc of One Piece is getting more intense than ever. The series keeps introducing new and powerful characters, including Loki, Harald, the Giants, and the Holy Knights. Along with the Giant Pirates, Luffy and his crew head towards Elbaf to begin a new journey in the world’s strongest nation. The series continues to surprise fans with several plot twists in the Final Saga, and things are only just getting better. It doesn’t take time for the villains to show up and wreak havoc on the island. The conflict between the Holy Knights and the Giants has nothing to do with Luffy’s appearance on the island, but his crew gets mixed up in the chaos as always.

Of course, Luffy and the others won’t stand by and let Elbaf get ruined because of the Holy Knights. Just before Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji were about to join the battle against the villains, Elbaf commences Harald’s backstory to finally answer the truth behind his murder. Not only that, but the series is shedding light on the rumored overarching antagonist of the story, Imu, the ruler of the Empty Throne. With so much happening in the arc, Loki’s mysterious friend is easily overlooked, even though they are highly likely to play a significant role in the story.

Loki’s Mysterious Friend May Be Someone We Are Familiar With

Shueisha

The real name of the character is unknown, but the official Viz Media translation interprets it as “Shaggy.” Moreover, based on the Japanese version, the name sounds like “Mosa,” which means to be thickly bearded, derived from the appearance of the Transponder Snail. Despite being innocent, Loki was captured by Shanks and chained to the Underworld six years ago. He has been serving his sentence there ever since, and his only source of comfort was a bearded Transponder Snail he acquired some time ago. Shaggy was able to call through the snail, and the two eventually became friends despite never seeing one another.

Loki shared everything with Shaggy, even the truth behind the incident that happened 14 years ago. However, in Chapter 1151, Shaggy unveiled that they won’t be able to talk again. Shaggy has a traumatic past, and Loki feared his friend is in danger again. However, Shaggy insisted the situation isn’t what Loki thinks it is. Before disconnecting the call, Mosa thanks Loki for befriending them and providing comfort through those conversations.

However, this is definitely not the end of the mysterious character. Because of the appearance of the Transponder snail, many believe it could be Jarul, but that’s only a guess. The fact that Oda is going out of his way to hide this character’s identity may be because we are already familiar with them. Shaggy’s farewell could be because of the current events, as the timing can’t just be brushed off as a coincidence.