One Piece Goes Viral After a Finale Trailer Leaves Fans Crying

After more than twenty years in print, there is only so much time left for One Piece. The manga has been on top of its game for decades, and it has amassed an army of fans around the world. Of course, each of them is dreading the day Luffy ends his journey, and one editor decided it was time to honor the manga's impending finale with a special trailer.

The clip was posted on Youtube by the user VIVEK MURMU. The trailer, which can be found above, shows off the story we've seen so far with One Piece. The Straw Hats heroes are seen one by one as they make their way out of the East Blue and into the great wide world.

Of course, the epic reel shows off some of the best moments in One Piece, and VIVEK MIMARU spared no expense with their reel. After all, guys like Zoro and Sanji deserve a very flashy intro, and who are we to stop the pirates from getting what they want?

As you can imagine, fans have been showering the trailer with love, but there is an undertone of sadness. It is hard to imagine One Piece ending, but that prospect has become increasingly real in the last few years. One Piece still has a long way to go before wrapping, but creator Eiichiro Oda is no longer waving off the finale. Instead, the artist has become more honest about the fact that Luffy's adventures will end one day.

There is no firm date for One Piece's finale, but Oda and his team have made nods to a timeline of sorts. It seems the crew expects the manga to run another five years or so. Obviously, that is nice because it means the big finale is a ways away, but fans are growing closer to that close by the day. So if you want to catch up on One Piece before it ends, you better get a head start!

