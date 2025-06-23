One Piece Shares First Look at Biggest Reunion With Next Manga Volume

One Piece’s highly anticipated Elbaf Arc has been a roller coaster of emotions with the reunion between Robin and Saul, the plot twist of Shanks’ twin brother, the introduction of Loki and the Holy Knights, and many more surprising events. The second arc of the Final Saga was foreshadowed in the Little Garden Arc, and fans have been awaiting to learn more about the fabled land of the Giants. Luffy and his crew only managed to reach Elbaf after the chaotic fight against the Five Elders and Admiral Kizaru in Egghead. The crew had only just arrived on the island before things took a turn for the worse after the appearance of the Holy Knights.

The Holy Knights plan to force the Giants into submission, even if they have to stoop as low as threatening the children. The story has not introduced several new characters, but also dropped hints about Nika’s origin, which will likely be explored more in this arc. The Elbaf Arc is still in its initial phase, so the real fight has yet to begin. Within the plot twists and thrilling events, the One Piece manga confirms the Japanese release date of Volume 112. As always, Oda doesn’t miss with the gorgeous cover art, and it’s a lot more special because of the series’ best girl.

The upcoming volume is set to be released on July 4th, 2025, which will include Chapters 1134 to 1144. As always, there will also be a special SBS section, where Oda will answer a few questions from his fans. The release date is only for the Japanese version, and it will take a few months before the English copies are available in the U.S. Oda maintains his usual colorful cover with several characters being the focus. This time, Luffy is at the center of the fan-favorite Elbaf fit, smiling widely while being surrounded by the Giants.

The cover features Hajrudin, Gerd, Oimo, Stansen, along with Saul and Robin. Saul and Robin reunite after over 22 years in this arc as depicted in One Piece Chapter 1133, which was the most emotional highlight of the arc. Robin spent over two decades believing her dear friend passed away during the Ohara Incident but learned about him from Shaka in Egghead.

One day before the reveal of the Volume 112 cover, the official account of One Piece on X shares a time-lapse video of the sketching process. Oda initially decided to give the Holy Knights the limelight in this volume, but nixed the idea.

We may have gotten the official color scheme of the Holy Knights if he had gone with the initial concept, but the mangaka then thought of one with Gaban in the center and came up with many variations before deciding to put the Giants in focus. After several trials and errors, he decided to have our beloved protagonist in the center once again. The time lapse shows the process of his digital concept sketches, occasionally adding colors in between.

