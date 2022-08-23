One Piece Cosplay Gets Super With Franky

One Piece has added a crew of unique fan favorites to Luffy's side over the course of the series so far, and now one super cosplay is showing off why Franky is such a fan favorite! Each of the members of the Straw Hat crew fulfills a very important role for Luffy as he continues to make his way through dangerous seas. One of the most important for a while was Franky, who was really the only one who could keep Luffy's ship in the right shape in order to take on the New World's more treacherous seas.

Franky continues to be a very key member of the Straw Hat crew not only on the seas themselves but through all of the heated battles as well. His technologically enhanced body continues to reveal all sorts of fun secrets, but it's also the kind of character design that you would really never expect to see in real life thanks to Franky's odd proportions. But artist @_nicolinn on Instagram has done the impossible and brought Franky's New World makeover to life with some truly suuuuuuper cosplay of the fan favorite Straw Hat! Check it out below:

The Straw Hat crew can currently be found not only in the new chapters of the manga released on a weekly basis, but new episodes of the anime, and One Piece Film: Red now making its way through theaters in Japan. Crunchyroll will be bringing the new movie to North America later this Fall, and it will likely continue the same wild success it has already garnered in the overseas box office. As for what to expect from the new movie when it hits later this year, they officially describe the film as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Where does Franky rank on your list of favorite Straw Hats? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!