One Piece Cosplay Gives Franky a Super Fem Makeover

Franky is one of the wackiest members of One Piece's Straw Hat crew, and now one super cosplay has given the fan favorite a fem makeover. Franky was first introduced to the franchise as an antagonist during the events of the Water Seven arc, and through the course of those events and dealing with Luffy, fans began to see a new side of the character. Underneath his bravado was a genuine person with genuine goals, and his wacky personality was reflective of how he wanted to make a stamp on the world and make his old teacher proud.

In the years since joining the Straw Hat crew officially, fans have seen how Franky became not only an integral part of the crew due to his abilities and strengths, but became a fun part of the dynamic as he was one of the few in the crew who could truly keep up with Luffy's shenanigans and have a few of his own. It's this blend of fun and power that artist @terminacosplay (who you can find more work on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) brings to life with a suuuuuper fem makeover of the fan favorite Straw Hat! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina (@terminacosplay)

Highlight Franky's New World saga look is a great choice as Franky's was one of the more dramatic makeovers for the second half of the series. Hilariously revealing that he made a ton of modifications to his body in the years since he was last seen by the other members of the crew, Franky revealed several major upgrades to himself alongside some major new gadgets that have come in handy for the Straw Hat crew on more than one occasion.

Franky has proven himself to be a key part of the crew ever since he was first introduced to the series, and it's currently looking like he's going to be as big of a deal during the war for Wano Country's future. Like many of his fellow crew mates, Franky truly believes in his captain and is willing to go as far as it takes to make him the king of the pirates.

What do you think of Franky? Where does he rank among your favorite Straw Hats? Where does he rank among your favorite One Piece characters overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!