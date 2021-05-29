One Piece Fan Spots Insane Series Reference At Barbershop

✖

One of the greatest swashbucklers to ever sail the Grand Line in Eiichiro Oda's epic Shonen franchise came in the form of Edward Newgate, aka Whitebeard, whose absence has still permeated the borders of One Piece since he fell during the Marineford Arc, and one fan has found an Easter Egg to the pirate at a German barbershop of all places. Though Whitebeard might be gone, we recently were able to revisit the pirate captain in his younger, glory days during the flashback focusing on Kozuki Oden, wherein he encountered Gol D. Roger while sailing the high seas.

Whitebeard was far and away one of the most powerful pirates in One Piece, gaining the ability to create powerful shockwaves thanks to ingesting the Gura Gura no Mi Devil Fruit, though his true strength came from his determination and tenacity. Newgate created his band of scallywags in a bid to create a family, with him considering the Whitebeard Pirates his sons and daughters over the course of his history as a pirate. When he died during the events of the Marineford Arc, he remained on his feet, proving that even in death, his spirit was still strong and his body would bend to his whim.

Reddit User Super Luks shared a picture of this barbershop in a local German Town, apparently using the power of Whitebeard to help in selling their services, using the logo of the Whitebeard pirates in order to show their love of Eiichiro Oda's popular Shonen series:

The flashback that gave us a better look into the younger days of Whitebeard recently came to a close, featuring the tragic demise of Kozuki Oden in his attempt to open the borders of the isolated nation known as Wano. While fans shouldn't expect Whitebeard to come back from the dead, you can expect a few Whitebeard pirates to join the side of the Straw Hat Pirates in the War for Wano, which is currently unfolding in the pages of the manga. Needless to say, the verdict of this battle will have major ramifications on the world of the Grand Line, with Oda noting that the series is set to come to a close within the next five years.

Would you get a shape up in this German barbershop?