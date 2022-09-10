A Giant One Piece Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages

For over two decades, Eiichiro Oda has been telling the tale following Monkey D. Luffy and his crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates. While the end is in sight as the manga moves into its "Final Arc", it might still be a few years before we see the Shonen swashbucklers sail off into the distance. Needless to say, collecting the countless One Piece's countless chapters in one single volume would seem impossible, though that hasn't stopped one publisher from trying their best as a 20,000-page plus single volume has been announced.

One Piece first debuted in 1997 and currently has around one hundred and three volumes of its Shonen manga, considered by many anime fans to be the best representation of stories to arrive out of Weekly Shonen Jump. Throughout the decades of its history, One Piece's creator, author, and writer, Eiichiro Oda, has become legendary within the world of manga artists thanks in part not just to the Straw Hats' story but also thanks to his unbelievable work schedule. Oda has made it no secret that he spends nearly every waking hour working on One Piece and in a recent interview, went so far as to say that when his manga ends, he'll travel the world like his beloved Straw Hats.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared a first look at the titanic compilation from JBE Books, which will set fans back around $1900 USD, though getting your hands on one might be difficult as only fifty copies of the massive book were produced:

JBE Books is creating a limited €1900 version of One Piece in a single 21,540 page volume, making it the longest book ever created pic.twitter.com/n8A2FSDBBN — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) September 9, 2022

Of course, this compilation doesn't collect all of One Piece, as Oda continues to work on the series following Luffy and the Straw Hats taking part in the War For Wano. While not set in stone, Eiichiro has taken the opportunity in the past to state that he feels as if his Shonen tale has around three years of story left before the world of the Grand Line takes a final bow. Whenever the series does end, it will be the end of an institution within the Shonen medium.

