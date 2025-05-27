It’s Been Two Years Since One Piece Dropped Its Coldest Manga Panel Ever

The story in One Piece has changed dramatically since the Final Saga commenced, as it continues to unravel one mystery after another. The world is in chaos, and every place is struggling in some way. Two years ago, Alabasta was in shambles because of Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords, who set out to ruin the kingdom. With drought, civil war, and blind faith in Crocodile, the citizens struggled every day. It wasn’t until the Straw Hats, accompanied by Princess Vivi, defeated the Warlord and exposed his crimes, that peace was restored in the kingdom. The events of the post-timeskip Reverie abolished that same Seven Warlord System, and Nefertari Cobra had a major role to play in this act, along with King Riku and Admiral Fujitora.

King Riku is yet another person who suffered tremendously because of a Warlord, and his words carried weight in the conference. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when Cobra sought an audience with the Gorosei. He probably knew it was risky to ask them questions about anything closely related to the Void Century, especially about Queen Lili’s disappearance after the establishment of the World Government. However, even he wouldn’t have expected that he would meet his demise inside the Throne Room after learning about the world’s biggest secret. This event transpired with the release of One Piece Chapter 1084, released on May 21st, 2023, leaving a lethal impression of the manga’s most mysterious villain.

One Piece Chapter 1084 Has the Coldest Ending Panel in the Series

While the Holy Land of Mariejois was in chaos after the attack by the Revolutionary Army, the Throne Room wasn’t quiet either. Imu entered the room and sat in their rightful place when the conversation about Queen Lili was going on between the Gorosei and King Cobra. The mysterious ruler stared down at Cobra, whose entire understanding of the world was destroyed. The meaning behind the Empty Throne is that all allied nations have equal authority in the conference and that there is no one ruler in the world. However, after seeing Imu, Cobra realized that the foundation of the World Government is built on nothing but lies and deceit.

Not only that, but he also realized that he wouldn’t be able to leave the room alive after seeing Imu, and that’s exactly what happened. His death was revealed in the Wano Country Saga, but the Egghead Incident Arc confirmed that Sabo was framed for the murder, and it was of course actually Imu who committed such a heinous act. Cobra’s kingdom shed tears at their beloved king’s death and the disappearance of Princess Vivi, the rightful heir to the throne. When Cobra was attacked, Sabo, who was eavesdropping, intervened and tried his best to save the King of Alabasta, but it was too late.

However, his death wasn’t in vain since he indirectly helped Sabo learn a major secret about the World Government, which will be helpful to the Revolutionary Army. The Revolutionaries have already ignited the flames of rebellion in several kingdoms, and they are waiting for the perfect chance to overthrow the government. We also learn a lot about the past through Imu, especially about Queen Lili, who is considered a traitor among them.