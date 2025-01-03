One Piece Confirms the Motives of This New Figarland Family Member

The One Piece manga has finally commenced its highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. The arc is only nine chapters in, and it has already revealed one of the biggest plot twists in the story so far. Chapter 1134 confirms that the person who met Gorosei in Chapter 907 is indeed someone who looks exactly like Shanks. Theories about Shanks’ evil twin brother have been circulating since then but have now become a reality. He arrives in Elbaf when the giants and the Straw Hats pirates are attending a banquet.

Unlike other kingdoms, the crew is welcomed warmly in Elbaf, and the giants hold banquets to celebrate their arrival. Amid the cheers of the new adventure, two hooded people arrive in Elbaf using the same summoning circle that landed Gorosei in Egghead. The identity of the one casting those circles remains unknown, but it’s definitely a handy teleportation ability that allowed those two to sneak into Elbaf. One of them hides their face with bandages while the other, despite covering up with a hood, is believed to be Shanks’ brother. While he has the same face, he doesn’t have the scar, which means this mysterious individual can’t be the Red-Hair Yonko.

Warning: Spoilers from the latest One Piece Chapter 1135 ahead!

One Piece Chapter 1135 Reveals the Reason Shanks’ Brother Is in Elbaf

The two mysterious people show up at Aurust Castle, located in the Western Village of Elbaf. The giants question them how they got in since the area is off-limits. They also wonder if those two are members of the Straw Hat crew. The woman reveals they are looking for Loki, the cursed prince of Elbaf. She not only attacks the giants after infiltrating them but also looks down on them. The person accompanying her, who is most likely Shanks’ brother and the newly introduced member of the Figarland Family, doesn’t say anything the entire time. However, he’s carrying a sword similar to Shanks’ Gryphon and Garling’s sword.

The reason why they are looking for Loki remains unknown. He is currently serving his imprisonment in the Underworld of Elbaph, wrapped in seastone chains across Treasure Tree Adam. He was chained there six years ago for killing his father, King Herald. The giants claim that Loki killed King Herald to acquire a legendary devil fruit. However, the powers of the devil fruit remain unknown. Six years ago, before Loki consumed the devil fruit, the World Government issued a special 2.3 billion berries bounty on his head. And now they have sent two tremendously strong people to retrieve him.

One Piece’s Loki Will Be an Important Character in the Elbaf Arc

It’s unknown what their goal is, but chances are they want to use Loki’s powers for their own benefit. Loki’s devil fruit is believed to be one of the strongest in history. That, paired with his monstrous strength, he is one of the strongest characters in the story so far. The giants are proud warriors who all have exceptional skills. However, it took every warrior in the kingdom to chain down one individual, and they barely managed such an impossible feat. We also can’t rule out the possibility that they want to kill Loki for some unknown reason.

The two individuals appear to be Holy Knights. After Garling became a member of the Gorosei, the position of the Holy Knights Commander can’t remain vacant. Figarland Garling rose through the ranks after the death of Saint Saturn Jaygarcia. The elder was killed by Imu after failing his mission in Egghead. Garling’s son and Shanks’ brother, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, may be the new Commander. Holy Knights are some of the most powerful fighters in the world, and if the World Government is sending them to find Loki, then the Cursed Prince is more valuable to them than fans initially thought.

Judging by the way they’re acting, it doesn’t seem like those two have friendly intentions. Hopefully, the arc will shed more light on Shanks’ brother and the reason he is after Loki. So far, Loki hasn’t made any moves, but he is planning his escape even after six years. Loki even managed to rope Luffy in on his plan. His backstory will shed more light on his motives and the kind of person he really is. The Elbaf Arc promises a lot of exciting revelations and plot twists, and it’s finally time for us to learn more about Shanks’ family.