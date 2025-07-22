One Piece Reveals a Rival Duo Stronger Than Roger and Whitebeard

The highly anticipated Elbaf Arc of One Piece has been one crazy ride ever since it began. From Loki’s introduction to the arrival of the Holy Knights, as well as Harald’s backstory, we are getting a lot of lore from this arc with thrilling fights blended in between. The fight against the Holy Knights, who have invaded Elbaf, has been put on hold as Eiichiro Oda decides to unveil Harald’s past and answer several questions about the strange assassination. The series confirmed that Loki is innocent and the Giants have been fooled the entire time. They haven’t been able to capture the murderer of their beloved king, but punished an innocent person instead.

Harald was the best king Elbaf ever had, who worked tirelessly day and night for the benefit of the people. He opened schools and tried to build good relations with the other countries. Unfortunately, his tragic death left the country with no ruler, and the only prince, who should’ve been the heir to the throne, was imprisoned in the Underworld. The backstory comes with its fair share of shocking moments as we learn more about the beloved king and his clash with a legendary pirate.

One Piece’s Latest Backstory Features an Intense Clash Between Harald and Xebec

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation/Shueisha

The latest One Piece Chapter 1155 revealed that Harald and Xebec crossed paths in the Reverie several decades ago. Both had different motives to infiltrate the Holy Land of Mariejois and ended up clashing their swords against one another. The sheer force of the clash blew away everyone within a five-kilometer radius. What’s even more shocking is that just moments before the clash, Xebec had killed an Admiral, but he was still in top shape, meaning he barely spent any effort to defeat one of the Marine powerhouses. Xebec’s legend was already revealed in the story as he was someone whom neither Roger nor Garp could have defeated alone.

Toei Animation/Shueisha

Hence, they formed a temporary alliance during the God Valley Incident. Meanwhile, Harald had the blood of the ancient Giants running through his veins, which proves his might as a proud warrior of Elbaf. Just a single clash between them was enough to prove that the duo is stronger than Roger and Whitebeard. The two legendary pirates also clashed once during Oden’s flashback, and while it was impressive, there’s no doubt that Harald and Xebec did more damage to their surroundings.

After that brief encounter, Xebec was deeply impressed by the Giant king and asked him to join his crew several times. As a responsible king, who was trying to build good relations with the World Government, Harald kept refusing Xebec for years. His story is still continuing in the manga, and we may soon learn about the truth behind the fateful day 14 years ago.