One Piece Sets Up Hiyori's Big Confession in New Post

The Wano Arc has been one of the biggest story arcs in the history of One Piece, and while the anime has some ground to cover in catching up to the events that are currently taking place in the manga, the animated series has a big milestone coming up with Hiyori set to reveal her identity when coming into contact with Zoro. With Hiyori's background being a complicated and tragic one, she has found herself in the good graces of the man who had killed her father, Orochi, but had recently faked her own death in order to escape!

Kozuki Oden and Toki were the parents to both Hiyori and Momonosuke, finding themselves protecting their children in two unique ways. With Toki's ability to manipulate time, she sent Momo hurdling into the future, our present, while also doing her best to protect her daughter from the forces responsible for killing her husband. Though Hiyori isn't a power house like her parents, she has been able to survive a number of tricky situations by the skin of her teeth and is clearly going to be one of the many deciding factors when it comes to finally fulfilling her father's dreams and swinging open the borders of Wano Country!

Twitter Account NoxDRaz shared the promotions for the upcoming episodes of One Piece that hint at some big revelations for Hiyori, as well as hinting at some big battles for Zoro, the swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates who may be the one to deliver the finishing blow to Kaido of the Beast Pirates:

Kozuki Oden is one of the biggest players in the Wano Arc, and years following his death his legacy continues to shape the country that he loved so much. Though we don't know how the story arc will come to a close, it's clear that this story line of One Piece is going to have long lasting ramifications on all the Straw Hat Pirates and the world of the Grand Line as a whole, and surely, Hiyori will have a significant role to play!

