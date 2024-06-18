One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Hiyori's Beauty

One Piece's Wano Country arc introduced fans to Hiyori Kozuki, and an awesome cosplay is helping to tap into her full beauty as Komurasaki! One Piece is now in the midst of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series in both the manga and anime, but some of the franchise's biggest developments took place in the isolated country of Wano. After building up the Kozuki Clan throughout multiple arcs, fans got to see more of them in action as it was soon revealed that Momonosuke's sister had actually been hiding from Orochi in plain sight.

It wasn't just in plain sight, simple as that, however. Hiyori was actually taking on a position of great visibility as the Oiran named Komurasaki. Putting all eyes on her as the most gorgeous and sought after woman in Wano, Hiyori bided her time until she could truly get revenge for her family as the Wano Country arc came to an end. Now this glorious moment has been brought to life all over again as an awesome cosplay from artist shirahimejust on Instagram is going all out for Hiyori. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece

If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning either again or for the very first time, you can find the entire back catalog of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio (along with the various OVAs, movies and other specials). They tease the long running series as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted a different way to revisit the series.

It's yet to be revealed if we'll see Hiyori and the Kozuki Clan again before the series ends, but there's a good chance as the entire fate of the world is in the balance with the latest chapters.