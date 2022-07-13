One Piece Cosplay Unleashes Kaido's Power

One Piece is currently setting the stage for the final saga of the long running action manga series overall, and one awesome cosplay is showing just how far everything has come by unleashing Kaido's power! Kaido was first introduced to the series as an invincible being who seemingly wanted to die despite not being able to do so, but it wasn't until the Wano Country arc that we got to see the Emperor in full. With Luffy and the Straw Hats taking on the Emperor and his forces in the biggest war in the series to date, fans got to see even more of this supremely strong fighter.

Up to this point in the story, Kaido represented the biggest single threat to the seas overall as Luffy and the others discovered over their journeys through Zou, Punk Hazard, and even Dressrosa, the Emperor had his hands in a number of different major elements over the seas as a whole. Then it came down to facing off against Kaido himself as the series continued, and Luffy found he was just as fearsome as had been teased over the course of the New World arc to this point. Now artist @kappy_w on Instagram has brought the Emperor to life with some fearsome cosplay showing off the pirate's power:

One Piece's Wano Country arc was the longest in the entire series to date, and the events on Onigashima will likely shape the seas in some pretty huge ways moving forward. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda is now in the midst of a hiatus for the Summer while he prepares to kick off the final saga of the series overall, and the last time we had seen the manga in action it was teased that the worlds outside Wano have gotten even wilder since Luffy and the others last had seen any of it in action. At the same time, there's still a lot that Wano needs to work out as well.

As for the anime release, the latest episodes of the series have been working its way through the fights on Onigashima as Luffy and the others are finding out how much of a threat Kaido and Big Mom really are on the roof of the Skull Dome. At the same time, it's still far from where the manga is at currently and thus a ton to keep an eye out for moving forward. How did you like Luffy's fight with Kaido overall? How are you liking seeing it in the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!