One Piece Celebrates Katakuri’s Birthday With Special Promo

Of the many villains that Monkey D. Luffy has faced in the history of One Piece, Charlotte Katakuri remains one of the fiercest antagonists this side of Kaido and Imu. Facing off against the Straw Hat Pirates during the Cake Island Arc, Big Mom’s son helped Luffy discover a brand new “Gear” thanks to their life or death fight. While Katakuri has been absent during the final saga of the swashbuckling shonen series, One Piece hasn’t forgotten one of its biggest villains to land on the Grand Line. A new birthday present has been given to anime fans which sees Katakuri front and center and you can check it out now.

From first glance, Katakuri is a terrifying pirate who is more than worthy of taking on any of the Straw Hats in a one-on-one duel. When examining his Devil Fruit powers however, anime fans might have been surprised when it was revealed what the Mochi Mochi no Mi allowed Charlotte to do on the battlefield. This unique Devil Fruit was one that allowed Katakuri to transform any part of his body into mochi, sharing similarities to Crocodile’s sand abilities and Eneru’s lightning powers. The mochi changing powers fit right into the Cake Island aesthetic and Katakuri had far more up his sleeve than his Devil Fruit as the villain had the ability to use all three type of Haki, an energy that is only utilized by a handful of pirates.

Happy Birthday Katakuri

Released on November 25th earlier this month, the new One Piece art recreates Katakuri’s dynamic fight against Luffy to help cap off the Cake Island Arc. Following this battle, Charlotte hasn’t been a part of the shonen series that much though his mother certainly wasted little time in making a comeback. Teaming up with Kaido during the Wano Arc, Big Mom became one of the Straw Hat Pirates’ biggest threats on the isolated nation but was seemingly killed following her defeat in the recent storyline.

A Live-Action Katakuri?

For those hoping to see Katakuri in Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, we might have some bad news for you. As the live-action series continues to stick closely to its source material, this would mean that Big Mom’s son would debut several seasons in the future as his original debut in the manga was in the 860th chapter. While it might be quite a ways off, Katakuri’s live-action iteration would be sure to make for an amazing portrayal if the showrunners are able to capture his intensity. Luckily, the second season of One Piece is already planning to bring some major Grand Line players into the “real world” for the first time.

So far, One Piece’s final saga is one that has seen the Straw Hat Pirates taking on the likes of Rob Lucci, the Five Elders, and many other threats that have arisen since their arrival on Egghead Island. While Katakuri has yet to make a return, it’s a safe bet that readers will see him at least one more time before the series sails off into the sunset. Certainly, with Big Mom seemingly having died, seeing her son’s reaction to his mother’s passing would make for an interesting emotional beat in relation to the mochi-changing villain.

Want to see what the future holds for Katakuri in the Grand Line?