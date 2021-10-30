One Piece Brings Killer’s Newest Fight to a Bloody End

One Piece has brought Killer’s fight against Hawkins to a bloody end with its newest chapter! As the War on Onigashima reaches its climax, we have not only seen the final fights of the Wano Country arc kick off, but some of the other fights are reaching their end as new opponents clash with one another. While Luffy has been trying to get back to Kaido and is now in the midst of yet another rematch, the other Emperor, Big Mom, has been occupied with a tag team from Law and Kid. But Kid has been going through some unexpected trouble.

Because while Kid has been focusing his attention on Big Mom, it’s really Hawkins who had already gotten the better of Kid. In the midst of fighting against the Emperor, Kid’s head started to ache with all kinds of unexplained pains. It was soon then revealed that Hawkins was actually using his Devil Fruit ability to have Kid take all of Killer’s attacks rather than take any damage himself. But that all changed with the newest chapter as Killer and Hawkins’ fight came to an end with a bloody victory.

Chapter 1029 of the series revisits the fight between Killer and Hawkins, and Killer is trying his best to plea with Hawkins to release Kid and take his own life instead. Hawkins has been headbutting a pillar next to him to pass the damage to Kid (explaining why Kid’s been having so many strange headaches), and he refuses because he feels there’s no way to defeat Kaido and Big Mom because they’re so powerful. It’s why he initially joined Kaido’s side in the first place, but Killer believes that Hawkins regrets joining the Emperor.

Knowing that they have a chance of winning, and have yet to die as Hawkins predicted, he fights back one last time and cuts off Hawkins’ left arm. This doesn’t hurt Kid because he doesn’t have a left arm, and with that Killer is able to pull out the final of Hawkins’ straw dolls from his body. With one final push, Killer puts down Hawkins for good and now it’s left Kid to refocus all of his energies toward Big Mom.

What did you think of this fight between Killer and Hawkins? What do you think it means for Kid's chances against Big Mom now?