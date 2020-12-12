One Piece Cosplay Shines with One of Wano's Big Heroes, Kiku

✖

One Piece's Wano Country arc, like every arc before, has introduced a number of new heroes and villains each with unique personalities and designs. For the key battle against Kaido and Onigashima, fans were introduced to the rest of the roster of the Akazaya Nine, a series of samurai who had served directly under Oden Kozuki 20 years ago. But while it was revealed that half of them had been thrust 20 years into the future with the power of a Devil Fruit, fans saw how the other half had been surviving on their own in that time.

One such member was O-Kiku, a woman who had been working with Tsuru and turned out to be much more than her initial reveal gave her credit for. Rather than the meek woman fans were initially introduced to, it was soon confirmed that she was one of the most powerful samurai in Wano overall. Now artist @Nami_oh_yeah on Twitter has brought O-Kiku to life with some dreamy cosplay! Check it out below:

Kiku has turned out to be one of the key pieces of the arc overall not only because of her ties to the Akazaya Nine and Kozuki Oden's actions from 20 years ago, but through the second act of the Wano Country arc as well. Travelling together with an amnesiac Big Mom offered someone hilarious to bounce off of as Chopper kept freaking out over when the Emperor was going to regain her memory.

The anime is currently rounding out the final moments of the Wano Country arc's second act as it gets ready for the final battle at Onigashima, and Kiku will play an even bigger role in the series going forward when this final battle truly kicks off in the anime sometime in 2021. It's the same case for the manga release of the series that has seen Kiku and the other Akazaya Nine push themselves against their strongest foe yet.

What did you think of O-Kiku's debut in the series? Where does she rank on your list of favorites in the Akazaya Nine? Where does she rank among the Wano Country newbies overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!