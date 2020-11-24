One Piece Cliffhanger Revisits Law and Fans are Freaking Out
One Piece's newest episode ends on a major cliffhanger with Trafalgar Law, and fans are freaking out. The anime is quickly approaching the end of the Wano Country arc's second act, and while some major developments have taken place not all of them have been good. Luffy and Kid have managed to be freed of their struggles in the Udon prison, but the third member of their big Worst Generation trio is in a dangerous predicament by the end of Episode 951 as he traded himself to free his crew from prison.
The newest episode of the series picks up from the fallout of Law and Hawkins' confrontation we had seen a few episodes prior. It was revealed that after Law had discovered Bepo, Shachi, and Penguin had been captured, he found out that Hawkins was using them as a base for his straw doll abilities.
Vowing to cut down his own crewmates in order to kill Hawkins, it's soon revealed that Law had changed his mind on the matter. He trades himself for their freedom as Hawkins realizes that Law was most likely going to kill him along with his own crew and couldn't take that chance. As the episode comes to an end, we see Law has been tortured and bloodied.
Although Law has been put through all of this, it's clear that he feels like he has the upper hand and smiles as the episode comes to an end. With a cliffhanger like this, it's no mystery as to why fans are so worried to see what happens to him next! Read on to see what Law fans are saying about this cliffhanger, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Tough Situation for Law
prevnext
One Piece update:
Law had been caught & tortured 😭 as a bargain for the life of his 3 nakama. But Law is smart & deceitful, there's no way that he will succumb to reveal the plan to beat down Kaido. Can't wait for the next fight between Law with Hawkins & Drake. pic.twitter.com/VMXVZ6z9Js— Lady_阳百合 (@Yuri_Hinode) November 22, 2020
This Hurts...
prevnext
I know for a fact Law isn’t gonna tell them anything, but this still hurt to watch 😭 #onepiece pic.twitter.com/N4RYIQ6NAM— 𝒴𝒶𝓀𝒾𝓇𝒶 (@Yakira_9) November 22, 2020
He's the Goat Though
prevnext
Law le 🐐#ONEPIECE episode 951 pic.twitter.com/zKQMbZFwOb— 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨 👹 (@zorojuru) November 22, 2020
Be Safe Law!
prevnext
#ONEPIECE omg law no!! 💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rK7NabebXy— Lia | Gojo Satoru (@puddingxchan) November 22, 2020
Law, Are You Okay?
prevnext
Whyyy— Cerise🌸 Dressrosa (@CeriseSakuraCos) November 22, 2020
My heart!!! ❤❤❤
What he's doing?!
LAW#Onepiece pic.twitter.com/u5KS38yxPa
That Smile is Hiding Something Though...
prevnext
Law's smile #ONEPIECE #trafalgarlaw #thebaratieforum pic.twitter.com/Z1H902LkKa— The Baratie (@TheBaratieforum) November 22, 2020
He's On a Mission Though!
prevnext
Law on a mission #onepiece pic.twitter.com/4yPKXBebda— Trezzy (@tbyrd423) November 22, 2020
But Then Again...
prevnext
Ok, but did Law have to be this hot in this ep!? 🥵🥵🥵 #onepiece #ONEPIECE #trafalgarlaw #wanokuni #wano pic.twitter.com/viru7F3CKx— satv_anime (@satv_anime) November 24, 2020
Did They Do That on Purpose?
prevnext
Law is so hot 🥵 pic.twitter.com/bwCHq2Nbdo— ✨Jami ᵘʷᵘ✨ジャミ (@SMF_Frieza) November 22, 2020
It Was a Wild Episode Overall!
prev
One Piece Ep.951
Zoro Demolish Ninja group he was a beast in the fight.This reason why they shouldn't have mess with Zoro Peace.
Hiyori made me little emotional when she was crying.She really to get rid of Orochi🤬
Glad Luffy finally feel better ✨
No Law is being Torture😭 pic.twitter.com/4rUvjbQTP3— 🤛🔥Pedro PG7 (°ロ°)☝ (@SlayerPG7) November 22, 2020