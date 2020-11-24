One Piece Cliffhanger Revisits Law and Fans are Freaking Out

One Piece's newest episode ends on a major cliffhanger with Trafalgar Law, and fans are freaking out. The anime is quickly approaching the end of the Wano Country arc's second act, and while some major developments have taken place not all of them have been good. Luffy and Kid have managed to be freed of their struggles in the Udon prison, but the third member of their big Worst Generation trio is in a dangerous predicament by the end of Episode 951 as he traded himself to free his crew from prison.

The newest episode of the series picks up from the fallout of Law and Hawkins' confrontation we had seen a few episodes prior. It was revealed that after Law had discovered Bepo, Shachi, and Penguin had been captured, he found out that Hawkins was using them as a base for his straw doll abilities.

Vowing to cut down his own crewmates in order to kill Hawkins, it's soon revealed that Law had changed his mind on the matter. He trades himself for their freedom as Hawkins realizes that Law was most likely going to kill him along with his own crew and couldn't take that chance. As the episode comes to an end, we see Law has been tortured and bloodied.

Although Law has been put through all of this, it's clear that he feels like he has the upper hand and smiles as the episode comes to an end. With a cliffhanger like this, it's no mystery as to why fans are so worried to see what happens to him next! Read on to see what Law fans are saying about this cliffhanger, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!