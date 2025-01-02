One Piece Law Actor Marries Sentai Star in Adorable Announcement

Along with the plethora of exciting New Year’s anime illustrations, the holidays have also brought news of one fan-favorite One Piece star’s marriage in a truly adorable announcement. Hiroshi Kamiya, who is best known for voicing the ever-popular “Surgeon of Death”, Trafalgar Law in One Piece, as well as “Humanity’s Strongest Warrior”, Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan just announced his marriage over the New Year, and to none other than the Super Sentai star Rina Aizawa.

A post on X by Rina Aizawa’s official account, as well as a press report by Hiroshi Kamiya’s talent agency Aoni Production, revealed on New Year’s Day that Kamiya and Aizawa have registered their marriage. Though the announcement was rather out of the blue, the news of Kamiya and Aizawa’s marriage has been met with warm congratulations from fans of both artists. It also joins the recent wave of New Year’s wedding announcements across the anime fandom for enthusiasts from all circles, with Re:Zero’s stars even making announcements of their own.

Hiroshi Kamiya Announces His Marriage to Super Sentai Go-On Yellow Actor Rina Aizawa

Aizawa, who is best known for playing Saki Royama or Go-On Yellow in the Engine Sentai Go-onger series, first made the announcement on X in a post that roughly translates to: “I’m very sorry to bother you with personal matters, but I would like to announce that I have registered my marriage with Kamiya Hiroshi.”

Aizawa further thanked fans for their support, writing, “Although I am inexperienced, I will not forget to express my gratitude to everyone who supports me on a daily basis. We will continue to do our best to make you smile. We hope that you will continue to watch over us warmly. Thank you for your continued support.”

Meanwhile, Hiroshi Kamiya, who is well-known among anime fans for voicing a myriad of popular characters, shared a statement through his talent agency. Kamiya’s message to fans is largely similar to Aizawa’s and translates as follows: “Although this is a personal matter, I would like to announce that I, Hiroshi Kamiya, have registered my marriage with Rina Aizawa. I will continue to cherish my feelings of gratitude and work hard to deliver my plays to everyone. I hope that 2025 will be a good year for everyone. Please make sure you are healthy.”

Source: Rina Aizawa Official X Account, Aoni Production Homepage