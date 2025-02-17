One Piece’s New Volume Cover Reveals Loki’s Deceptively Cute Color Scheme

The One Piece manga is all set to release Volume 111 on March 4th, 2025. Titled “Adventure in Elbaf,” the volume will cover Chapters 1122 to 1133. The chaotic battle in Egghead draws a curtain as the crew head towards Elbaf. After a brief separation in the “Land of the Gods,” the crew reunites and is ready to begin their new adventure. As usual, fans can look forward to a column of SBS questions and answers. As an FAQ standing for “Shitsumon o Boshū Suru,” which translates to “I’m Taking Questions,” Oda’s answers are always a mix of serious lore revelations and humor and are a major highlight for each book.

Apart from this, each volume also contains beautiful covers. Oda is known for including multiple characters in the covers, often giving them vibrant colors and designs. The cover includes Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf, as he will be making his debut in this volume. Loki’s character design has already been praised by fans. However, no one expected Oda to give him pink and purple hair. The man has been demonized by the Giants since his debut. Hence, it’s unprecedented he will end up looking so adorable with this new color scheme. Apart from Loki, the crew members are slaying in their Elbaf fits, wearing their signature colors.

Loki Is a Major Character in One Piece’s Elbaf Arc

While Loki was mentioned in the Whole Cake Island Arc as Lola’s former fiance, One Piece Chapter 1130 properly introduces him. He’s the cursed prince of the strongest kingdom in the world, serving a sentence for killing his father. Ever since he was born, Loki caused all kinds of trouble with his mischief for the Giants. However, they couldn’t tolerate it anymore when he killed their beloved King Harald for a legendary devil fruit. Luffy senses Loki’s presence and meets him in the Underworld.

Their conversation brings up Shanks, Luffy’s role model since his childhood. Loki promises to tell the young Yonko everything about Shanks on one condition: Luffy must free him from his chains. Hence, Luffy completely trusts the criminal and is already on his way to help him. It’s clear Loki will soon be free and will serve a major purpose in the arc. Considering he rejected the offer to become a Holy Knight, Loki doesn’t seem necessarily evil. However, the story still needs to shed more light on this new character.