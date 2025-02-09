One Piece Hints at Who May Have Killed Elbaf’s King

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc introduces one mystery after another as the crew begins a new journey in the fabled land. The crew can’t catch a break even after the deadly battle with Gorosei as trouble is already looming in Elbaf. Luffy meets Loki in Chapter 1130, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf who is serving his sentence for killing King Harald. However, after the two make a deal, Shamrock Figarland and Gunko arrive in Elbaf to recruit Loki as one of the Holy Knights. Of course, Loki refuses to join them even if it means he can gain his freedom.

According to the Giants, Loki fled the kingdom after killing his father, and Shanks caught him six years ago. Harald was the beloved king of Elbaf, and the Giants can’t hate Loki enough for the horrible crime. Ever since he was a child, he caused However, the manga has dropped several hints that Loki isn’t the evil being they think he is. But if that’s the case, who could be responsible for Harald’s death?

The Summoning Circle May Be the Key to Solving the Mystery of Harald’s Death

In One Piece Chapter 1139, Luffy and the other enter the throne room and find the summoning circle used by Shamrock and Gunko. The question, however, is how did they know to arrive exactly there? The properties of the summoning are unknown but they are likely a devil fruit ability. Only the higher-ups from Mary Geoise have used it so far, so this ability likely belongs to someone living there. It instantly teleports the targets to the desired location. In Chapter 1094, Saturn arrived at the exact spot where Luffy and Kizaru were fighting. Sanji and the others were also there attempting to escape so it’s clear that the teleportation isn’t random.

Since Vegapunk used to work for the World Government, they must know the layout of Egghead. One might argue this could be a coincidence but in Chapter 1109, Gorosei arrives in the exact same place Saturn was to lend him a hand. It’s possible the area was already marked in case an emergency arrives. In that case, Shamrock and Gunko arriving in the Throne Room instead of directly showing up in front of Loki makes sense.

As outsiders, they shouldn’t be familiar with the Throne Room of an isolated country unless they have already been there. The room was a mess proof of the fight that took place there a few years back. The wall has a giant claw mark of unknown origin, and several parts are brutally broken.

Toei/Shonen Jump

A Bigger Conspiracy Is Likely in Play Surrounding the Giants

Despite what the manga is attempting to portray, Loki doesn’t appear to be a mindless murderer. He does have the power of a devil fruit, but a lot of things don’t add up. The first biggest clue is One Piece Chapter 1137 when Jarul was averting his eyes while saying he was hit by Loki. That’s the same kind of expression Luffy and other characters make when they are lying about something. Additionally, Loki is loved and trusted by the beasts of the underworld, just like Luffy. Animals are naturally drawn towards kind people.

When the Holy Knights came, one of the wolves even died to protect Loki. Not to our surprise, Loki was angry and sad at the death of his friend. King Harald was loved by his people and he wanted to expand trade outside of Elbaf. However, his death could be due to two reasons: either the World Government plotted this to take over Elbaf or Loki found out Harald was planning a conspiracy against Elbaf, which could be unlikely.

Shamrock arrived in Elbaf with the sole purpose of taking it over. He also wanted to recruit Loki, which should’ve been easy considering the latter wanted his freedom. However, Loki’s refusal and blatant insult is something Shamrock never accounted for. Even so, his plan hasn’t changed despite a minor setback. Internally, Elbaf is in a mess and it could be considered a perfect opportunity for enemies to invade. The kingdom doesn’t have a king as of now. Loki, the second prince is sentenced to crucifixion, while Hajruddin, Loki’s elder stepbrother, isn’t permitted to be a prince since his mother wasn’t native to Elbaf.