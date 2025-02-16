Black Clover Celebrates Anime Anniversary With Noelle Sneak Peek

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten years ago, and one of the directors behind the anime is celebrating with a cool new look at how Noelle Silva will make the jump to screen in the anime’s future. Black Clover is now in the midst of its final arc as series creator Tabata moved over to a new quarterly release schedule for its final chapters with Jump SQ magazine. This means every few months fans are treated to the next intense step of Asta’s fight against Lucius Zogratis for the fate of the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover will likely be ending within the next year given how fast the final arc continues to develop (unless there’s a big surprise still coming within the final chapters), so fans have quite a lot to celebrate with this milestone. That also includes those who have worked on the official anime release itself such as Shunji Akasaka, who has worked on the anime as an animation director and other various roles. Sharing a special piece of art for the anniversary (as spotted by @misopehta_menos on X), there’s actually a special first look tease at how Noelle Silva’s newest form will look in the anime too. Check it out below.

Black Clover’s Anime Still Has Lots to Show for Noelle

Akasaka’s art includes special tributes to Asta, Yuno, and Yami, but the coo;lest part of this Black Clover tribute is the special look at Noelle. The form she’s seen in here in currently exclusive to the manga release as it takes place just before final arc, and is in a series of events that have yet to make it to the anime. This form is a special “Dragon Form” variant of her Valkyrie Dress armor that she’s able to tap into thanks to teaming up with the Sea God, Leviathan, after losing her connection to Undine and the Divine Armor after the fight against the Dark Triad.

This is also a form that will be fully making its debut in a potential return for the Black Clover anime in the future. One has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but a new anime adaptation has a lot of ground to cover not only with the currently unfolding final arc but many of the events that happened before it. There’s still an entire wave of fights ahead of the final arc that the anime hadn’t even sniffed at before it ended its own run a few years ago.

Shueisha / Shunji Akasaka

Is Black Clover’s Anime Ever Coming Back?

It’s naturally hard to assume that Black Clover‘s anime is never coming back considering how some franchises return for their final episodes even decades after the initial finale. But there’s a hope that the wait for Black Clover won’t be as long as fans waited for something like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. As Tabata’s original Black Clover manga itself prepares to come to its end within the next year or so, it would be a great time to then flow into the anime’s official return.

It might take a different form than fans could expect too as Pierrot (which is also handling the new Bleach anime series) could pick up Black Clover‘s final arc for a different kind of release. Rather than hit weekly and cross over 100 plus episodes like the original, it might be better fit for a more seasonal production schedule with its new series. If it also means that Black Clover’s anime return can always look as great as its best moments, then fans will be excited to see it all go down either way.