One Piece May Reveal Luffy’s Dream Sooner Than Fans Think

Until the Wano Arc, Luffy’s dream was always assumed to be finding the One Piece or becoming the King of the Pirates. However, all this changed with Yamato’s flashback, which revealed that the title of the Pirate King is only a stepping stone to whatever Luffy’s real dream is. The ending of the Wano Arc only further teased fans on the matter, and Luffy’s real dream has now joined the ever-growing list of One Piece’s most alluring, unsolvable mysteries. However, it may not stay on that list for much longer, as the Elbaf Arc may just reveal Luffy’s dream through a newly introduced devil fruit power.

The latest chapter of One Piece has revealed that St. Killingham has the power to manifest dreams and that he is responsible for bringing the creatures from the Giant children’s nightmares to life. Killingham’s devil fruit is revealed to be a Mythical Zoan called the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Kirin, which makes Killingham a dream manifesting man. Chapter 1143 even sees the fruit in action, revealing that it can manifest any object or being from one’s dreams and that this power isn’t just limited to one’s nightmares and fears. As such, besides making St. Killingham the perfect opponent for Gear Five, his devil fruit abilities could also serve as the perfect way to fully reveal Luffy’s real dream at long last, if not tease it even further.

St. Killingham’s Devil Fruit Could Be the Key To Revealing Luffy’s Real Dream

So far, the only people privy to Luffy’s true dream are Ace, Sabo, Yamato, and the Straw Hats. Chapter 1060 saw each of the Straw Hats react differently to hearing the revelation, and the fact that Gol D. Roger shared the same dream as Luffy has only added to the intrigue. With so many boxes to check off, fans are still nowhere close to even guessing what the dream could be, and this may be precisely the reasoning behind introducing a hyper-specific, dream-related devil fruit like St. Killingham’s.

It would be far too much of a shame to not have Killingham use his ability on the Straw Hats, including their Captain, and make each of them face their worst fears or materialize their dreams. Admittedly, based on how Killingham’s ability seems to work in Chapter 1143, it seems his target needs to be thinking of the object or being before being put to sleep by Killingham and it may be difficult to set up a situation in which Luffy is thinking of his real dream before being affected by Killingham’s devil fruit.

It is also doubtful whether Killingham will be able to put Luffy to sleep at all, as he may be able to resist it using Conqueror’s Haki. Even if Killingham manages to put Luffy to sleep, knowing the latter and One Piece’s distinct sense of humor, more likely than not, the only thing St. Killingham pulls out of Luffy’s dreams will be meat or food. Regardless, it is difficult to deny that St. Killingham’s devil fruit has perfectly set up One Piece’s Elbaf Arc to finally reveal Luffy’s dream, but at the end of the day, that can only happen if Eiichiro Oda deigns to quench fans’ curiosity so soon.

