One Piece Finally Remasters Luffy’s Fieriest Attack After 13 Years

One Piece has been working its way through a major remaster of the Fish-Man Island arc, and the latest episode has finally given Luffy’s Red Hawk a big makeover after all these years. One Piece‘s anime is still in the midst of a hiatus that began last Fall as the team behind the series gets ready for the next phase of the Egghead Arc. But while this meant that there would be no brand-new episodes in all that time, One Piece had made sure that there was still something for fans to enjoy with the launch of a new remaster for the anime.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a special remastered version of the anime that takes the original version of the Fish-Man Island arc and edits it into a new format with brand new visuals, sounds and more to line up with the current One Piece anime release. This has meant a cool new take on some of the anime’s biggest moments, and the newest episode of the remaster has taken this even further by bringing a new version of Luffy’s Red Hawk debut to screen. Check it out:

Luffy’s Red Hawk new version pic.twitter.com/t3vR5VhhX7 — Pew (@pewpiece) March 16, 2025

Is the One Piece Remake Almost Over?

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Episode 19 brings the anime remaster one step closer to its grand finale. This special remaster edits the original version of the anime’s arc down to 21 episodes, and with it has showcased a much more streamlined version of the arc. As it heads further into the climactic final fight between Luffy and Hody, this was apparent in the latest episode. Although it gave us a remastered version of the debut of Luffy’s Red Hawk attack, it also seems to have removed an element from the original version of the anime that helped to elevate the scene overall.

While Luffy’s Red Hawk is much more visually pleasing in this new remastered take on One Piece‘s anime, it notably removes the quick flash back to Ace. In the original version of the anime, Luffy was going to use Red Hawk against Hody because he never wanted to lose someone important to him again. It’s here that he has a brief flashback to Ace, and it helps bring that moment full circle as this attack is one of the many things that Luffy had spent the last two years training to be strong enough to pull off. So in that streamlining of the moment, it removes a bit of that original heart.

When Does One Piece Return for New Episodes?

One Piece: Egghead Arc kicked off a historic hiatus for the anime back in November, and the six month wait for new episodes is almost over. When the Fish-Man Island arc remake comes to an end, fans will be treated to brand-new episodes once again. One Piece: Egghead Arc is currently scheduled to premiere Part 2 on April 6th in Japan, and it will be streaming on Netflix (worldwide) and Crunchyroll (in North America and other select territories) when it hits. The anime will be picking up right from where it all left off.

One Piece Episode 1123 will be the first brand new episode for this new era, and will finally see what happened to Luffy and the other Straw Hats as they are still scattered through Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. The anime will be premiering in a brand new time slot when it returns to Japan too, but it has yet to be revealed how that will impact its streaming release for international territories.