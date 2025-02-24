One Piece Finally Remasters One of Luffy’s Best Scenes

One Piece’s anime went on break in October 2024 to allow the production team to enhance the animation quality and to prevent the anime from catching up too closely to the manga. The anime will return with new episodes in April. However, while fans await the anime’s new episodes, Toei Animation treated them with a remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Arc. The anime adaptation of One Piece is often criticized for slow pacing, sometimes having one chapter’s worth of content in one episode, where people felt the painfully slow drag. The Fish-Man Island Arc has 51 chapters and episodes, which is why it earned criticism among fans.

Not only that, but the anime’s art style changed significantly after the time-skip and the inconsistency is still disliked among fans. Toei came up with the idea of airing a remastered version during the anime break. The arc has better animation and pacing, running for 21 episodes, which is less than half of the original version. Fish-Man Island Arc’s remastered version will conclude in March as fans will finally get to watch the highly-anticipated Egghead Island Arc. While the show is ongoing, it features one of Luffy’s most iconic moments to date.

One Piece’s Fish-Man Island Arc Includes Luffy Knocking Down 50,000 Fish-Men

While Luffy had already awakened his Conqueror’s Haki in the Marineford Arc, he used it subconsciously and didn’t master it until Rayleigh trained him. Conqueror’s Haki is a rare ability that some people are just born with. However, when used correctly, it can prove to be quite an astonishing ability. While several characters in the story can use basic Conqueror’s Haki, not everyone can knock down 50,000 Fish-Men by simply standing there.

The Conqueror’s Haki allows the user to assert their will over others and dominate them. It intimidates those who have a weaker will than the users. This moment demonstrates Luffy’s enormous growth in two years as he has been training extremely hard since Ace’s death. The Conqueror’s Haki is also a major power in the story as it’s only granted to those with kingly ambitions. Luffy is one of the strongest Haki users in the show, along with legendary pirates like Shanks, Roger, and Whitebeard.

While he may not be as powerful as them yet, this demonstration shows he’s climbing his way to the top. During the final stretch of the Fish-Man Island Arc, about 100,000 rogue Fish-Men attacked the Straw Hat Pirates. While the odds were supposed to be against the crew, Luffy just had to stand there and he took care of half of them. The remaining 50,000 fought the crew head-on but lost anyway.

The reason this moment is still iconic isn’t merely because of the sheer number of the opponents. Fish-Men are generally ten times stronger than an average human. Even without training, they have immense raw power. The fact that Luffy can overwhelm so many of them proves how strong his willpower has become since his training. However, even they are no match against the future King of the Pirates.

