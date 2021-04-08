One Piece Teases a Big Ninjutsu Battle

✖

One Piece is currently giving fans of the long-running Shonen series one of the biggest battles that they've ever seen with the War For Wano Arc, following the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates, and while a number of battles are spilling into the isolated nation as a result, it seems that a ninja battle is on the horizon. With the Vassals of Oden attempting to avenge the loss of their master following his death at the hands of both Kaido and the tiny Shogun, Orochi, they've sharpened their swords to make Oden's dreams come true.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1009, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the War For Wano.

One of the biggest shocks to the Vassals of Oden recently wasn't just the supposed resurrection of their lord Oden, but also the discovery that the Shogun Orochi had in fact survived his own decapitation that was caused by the sword of Kaido. With Orochi transforming into his serpent form that was granted to him by the Devil Fruit he encountered so long ago, the evil head of Wano believed he could defeat the Vassals but was sorely mistaken. Taking all of his eight heads from his snake-like necks, Raizo of the Vassals of Oden stared down Fukorokuju, with a battle set to begin.

Expressing his astonishment, Raizo informs his opponent that "my opinion of you has risen, you've remained loyal to that fool to the very end", while throwing up a ninjutsu symbol in preparation for their battle.

In response, Fukurokuju flips the tables on Raizo, stating that "I would say the same to you, but even before matters of revenge, we were always fated to fight, you and I, weren't we Raizo?"

With Luffy and the Worst Generation giving their all to take down Kaido and Big Mom on the roof of the Beast Pirates' headquarters and the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates dealing with their own individual struggles, it seems as if the Vassals are going to have to battle the remnants of Orochi's forces alone.

