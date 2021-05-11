One Piece Teases Yamato's Reunion with Luffy

✖

The War for Wano is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation as the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves separated from each other while tangling with Kaido and his respective Beast Pirates, and the latest chapter of the manga has given us some foresight into the offspring of Kaido, Yamato, and Luffy once again coming into contact with one another again. As Monkey D. Luffy squares off against Kaido in a one-on-one fight, it seems that Yamato might not make it to him in time before the colossal confrontation comes to a close and changes the future of Wano.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1012, you might want to steer clear as we'll dive into spoilers for the Wano Arc.

The War for Wano has been nothing if not chaotic, with Yamato helping to rescue Kozuki Oden's son, Momo, and deliver him to Shinobu, a former follower of his dear old dad. As the offspring of Kaido realizes since the Beast Pirates are looking for Momo and his savior as a pair, Yamato is seeking to act as a decoy while also "itching" at the opportunity for a fight. Chatting with Momo, Yamato inquires how Luffy is doing:

"Oh and is Luffy all right Momonosuke?"

"He is the same as earlier, weakened but still well. However, there are only two voices now."

"One-on-one, I have to hurry."

On top of the roof of the headquarters for Beast Pirates' HQ, Luffy and Kaido are having a brutal fight that shows how the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates has improved since their last meeting, managing to stay in step with the new terrifying form for the antagonist of Wano, who can blend his human form with that of his dragon one granted to him by the Fish Fish Fruit.

Yamato has been considered by many fans of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen epic to be the next crew member to join the Thousand Sunny, creating quite the wrinkle wherein Kaido's offspring might be the next member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Whether Yamato ultimately joins Luffy and his crew is still anyone's guess, but it's clear the offspring of Kaido will remain a much-needed asset in the war against the nefarious forces of Wano.

Do you think we'll see Yamato and Luffy team up to take down Kaido?