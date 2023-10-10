One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Off Bonney's Revenge

One Piece's final saga has quite a few moving pieces when it comes to the Future Island Arc. As the Straw Hat Pirates now sail with Dr. Vegapunk at their side, the World Government isn't too happy with the current developments. With the Pacifista making a big mark in the fight against the military, Kuma is on the front lines and his daughter, Bonney, isn't too far behind. With the arrival of a surprising figure in the current battle, Bonney might have just been given the opportunity to get some serious payback.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1094, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the final saga. Jewelry Bonney has been an ally to the Straw Hat Pirates, and quite a powerful one thanks to her Devil Fruit abilities which allow her to change the age of anyone in her perimeter. With her father Kuma losing his memories in an effort to make him a weapon for the World Government, Bonney has been trying to restore his mind while also seeking to get revenge against the World Government, with a major figure making landfall on Future Island.

For quite some time, the Five Elder have been plotting and planning in the background of the Straw Hat PIrates' adventures. With this latest manga chapter, the unexpected has taken place as Jaygarcia Saturn, the Elder who is known as the "Warrior God of Science and Defense", has arrived in the fray. Sporting Zoan Devil Fruit abilities that make him take on a ghastly appearance, Saturn has the power to, seemingly, kill targets by simply looking at them. Despite this fact, Bonney wasted little time in leaping his way.

Blaming the World Government for what happened to her father, Bonney buries a sword in Saturn's chest. While this is certainly a devastating strike, it seems unlikely that this will be enough to take down the Elder who has revealed his monstrous form to Luffy and company. Should the two continue to fight one another, will Bonney's age-manipulating powers prevail or will Saturn's stare be enough to defeat her?

Do you think Bonney will actually be able to take down one of the Five Elders?