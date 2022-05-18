One Piece Peels Back the Curtain Over Kaido's Origin Story

✖

The War For Wano has seemingly come to a close in the pages of One Piece's manga, but before the Straw Hat Pirates bid farewell to the isolated nation, it seems that the manga has told the back story of the Beast Pirate Kaido, covering the vast majority of his life over the course of a few pages. Needless to say, the former Rock Pirate seemed to life a rich and interesting life before he ruled over Wano with an iron fist, bringing him into contact with some familiar faces from the world of the Grand Line.

Warning. If you haven't read the current chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1049, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

The latest installment of the Shonen swashbuckler series covers a lot of ground but we'll try to fill you in on what transpired. Kaido was first shown as a ten-year-old child to start this flashback, leaving a path of destruction in his wake and being referred to as the "ultimate soldier" despite being so young. From here, Kaido is seemingly sold into service to the military in order for his country, the Vodka Kingdom, to be a part of the next Reverie, but the future Beast Pirate captain wasn't too keen on this fate, escaping in relatively quick succession.

At only fifteen years old, Kaido is asked to join the Rock Pirates, which would be the most powerful pirate group this side of the Straw Hats. Made up of Kaido, Big Mom, Whitebeard, and more, the collection of swashbucklers was led by Rocks D. Xebec and had a storied history within the world of the Grand Line. Ten years later, Kaido joins forces with King of the Beast Pirates and seemingly sets on his path to ruling Wano Country, deciding that the only way to change the world is through strength.

Standing over his early crew members, Kaido delivers a speech as to how he wants to change the world:

"We're going to take all of these pampered and noble-born rulers and drag them off their thrones down to the battlefield with us! That's what I call equality and freedom! A world where only war decides a man's true worth!'

The chapter wraps with not just the flashback ending but Luffy and Kaido seemingly knocking one another out, clinching victory for the resistance fighters of the isolated nation.

