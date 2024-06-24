One Piece Anime Shares First Peek at Elbaf Island

One Piece is now in the midst of setting the stage for the real conflict of the Egghead Arc, and fans have already gotten the first look at what could be coming next with a sneak peek at the legendary Elbaf with the newest episode! One Piece: Egghead Arc has started adapting the first arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series overall, and it's already been made clear that the anime has been setting up some major things for the grand finale. This includes getting to see some of the locations and characters we've only heard of in passing until now.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has seen Luffy and the Straw Hats working through one of their first few fights with the Seraphim as the search for the missing Dr. Vegapunk gets more intense. But while they are currently occupied here, fans got to see some of the other locations currently getting active as the hunt for the One Piece kicks into high gear. Red-Haired Shanks' crew has begun making their move, and it's revealed that they are currently at Elbaf, the legendary home of the giants.

The beauty of ELBAF pic.twitter.com/M0b6UJfwe5 — Lime Juice (@LordLimeJuice) June 23, 2024

One Piece: What Is Elbaf?

One Piece Episode 1109 might see Luffy and the Straw Hats in the midst of a major fight against the Seraphim, but fans are also given a quick glimpse at another place in the seas. Much like how Law ended up in a fight against Blackbeard when he left Wano's shores, it's revealed that Eustass Kid's path took him straight to Elbaf. It's here that it's explained that Shanks' crew were the ones who had injured Kid and took his arm in the first place and now the two crews are getting ready for battle.

As Shanks is after the Road Ponegliffs that Kidd had in his possession, he's going to fight and try and take them as he is also now trying to reach the One Piece. During all of this fans get a reunion with Brogy and Dorry in their home island of Elbaf, which is revealed to be a serene place. It's clear that this island is on the path towards Laugh Tale (and has been teased since the early days of the franchise), so this is far from the final time that we'll see it in motion. But depending on what happens, it might be the final time we see it in such a serene way.