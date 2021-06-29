One Piece Lands Release Date for Volume 100

✖

The War For Wano has proved to be one of the biggest battles that Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have ever been a part of within the universe of One Piece, and with the manga having already surpassed one thousand chapters, it seems as if the printed story is set to hit another milestone with the one-hundredth volume of its manga. As Luffy attempts to take down Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates who currently has an iron grip over the denizens of Wano Country, it's clear that Eiichiro Oda has plenty more surprises in store for fans of the Grand Line.

While the anime has just begun the start of the War Arc, it has plenty of ground to cover before Toei Animation can hit the events that are spiraling out of control within the manga. With the latest chapters focusing on Luffy losing the one-on-one fight he had against the dragon-like captain of the Beast Pirates, the Straw Hat Pirates have even more pressure put on their shoulders as they each fight individual battles among the expansive armies of Kaido and Orochi. With Oda stating that the series is set to end within the next five years, it will definitely be interesting to see the ramifications that the War For Wano has on the world of the Grand Line.

Twitter User Eten Boby shared the recent printing of the upcoming release date for Volume 100 of One Piece's manga, proving that Luffy and his Straw Hats have been some of the longest-running Shonen characters to ever be introduced into Weekly Shonen Jump:

One Piece volume 100's release date has been revealed to be September 3rd!!! pic.twitter.com/FiK1yttMwb — Eten (@EtenBoby) June 27, 2021

While the War For Wano has been moving at a healthy clip in the pages of Eiichiro Oda's manga, it doesn't seem as if it is entering its final stage any time soon, as Kaido and his forces continue to trample their way through the resistance fighters. With recent chapters focusing on casualties on both sides of the aisle, it's clear that Oda has no problem with eliminating some fan favorites within this battle royale.

