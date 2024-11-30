One Piece’s Manga Is Finally Coming Back From Hiatus

One Piece fans are finally going to get some much needed relief soon as the manga is coming back from its surprise hiatus this Fall. It’s been a rough time to be a One Piece fan as while the anime, manga, and even live-action projects are far from over, it’s been an extended time without a new release from any of these avenues. One Piece‘s anime is taking a break for the time being before returning for the rest of the Egghead Arc next Spring, but the manga had to go on a surprisingly lengthy hiatus due to series creator’s Eiichiro Oda’s poor health.

One Piece Chapter 1132 was originally scheduled to make its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Sunday, November 17th before being hit with a surprising delay. This delay came from Shueisha’s editorial department as they noted Oda needed some extra time due to his health, and announced that the next chapter would instead be releasing on Sunday, December 1st. Thankfully, no further hiatus has been announced and One Piece Chapter 1132 is indeed hitting very soon and potentially keeping up its steady weekly release rate for the foreseeable future.

Why Did One Piece’s Manga Go on Break?

While Shueisha had suddenly announced the One Piece break in November, their latest update confirmed that Oda’s condition had been improving. Revealing in an official statement to fans, “’ONE PIECE‘ will be on hiatus in Weekly Shonen Jump issues 51 (on sale November 18th) and 52 (on sale November 25th) due to the author’s poor health. In addition, ‘ONE PIECE’ is featured in the table of contents and the questionnaire postcard of issue 51, but due to the printing process, we were unable to make the corrections in time. We apologize for this.”

Later then confirming the manga’s return with One Piece Chapter 1132 hitting in December as Oda seems to be back fully in action for the next issue of the magazine, “The continuation will be published in the first issue of Weekly Shonen Jump for the new year (on sale December 2nd). The teacher’s condition is now improving. Thank you very much.” Given that fans are more concerned about Oda’s health than the immediate continuation of the manga, this is a good sign that Oda is not working through poor health conditions just to get a new chapter out in time for the first 2025 labeled Shonen Jump issue.

What to Know About One Piece’s Elbaf Arc

One Piece Chapter 1132 will be throwing fans right back into the thick of the Elbaf Arc. After building up the anticipation for the legendary island of giants for literal decades, Luffy and the Straw Hats have finally hit the shores of Elbaf. Things have gone off to a wild start as while the original Straw Hats are now scrambling through the island and evading giant foes, the other half of the crew is getting ready to hit the shores too with the rest of the giants’ crew.

Luffy has already crossed paths with a norse god named Loki, and it’s clear that the groundwork is being laid towards something huge. This arc has been built up for a long time, and with this bing the next step in the Final Saga of One Piece’s manga overall, this really is one of the final destinations before Luffy and the others can head to Laugh Tale. There are likely going to be some massive revelations important to the future of the series, so thankfully the manga is returning with its next chapter this Sunday. You can read One Piece Chapter 1132 with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.