One Piece Debuts Nami's New Comrade

✖

One Piece is pushing ahead with its most intense arc yet, and Wano promises to bring up the heat even more. While the anime is just toeing into the War for Wano, the manga is fully invested in the battle by now. Thanks to a new update, Nami came into full focus this week, and the manga gave her one impressive gift. After all, she has a new ally at her side, and it seems as if they will be sticking around.

The whole update went live when chapter 1015 of One Piece was released. It was there fans watched as Nami checked in with Tama as the girl is trying to get her plan going to crush the Beast Pirates. When the girl comes across Ulti, Nami is left shaken as she must free Tama, but she discovers she will have help thanks to Zeus.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Yes, that is right! The giant thundercloud is still alive, but he is not in the form we all know. After Hera ate the cloud a while back, Zeus managed to send his soul towards Nami, and he is now living in her Sorcery Clima-Tact.

Of course, this was totally unexpected on Nami's part, and she has not forgiven Zeus for leaving her to face Big Mom earlier in this One Piece arc. His double-crossing ways have gotten Zeus in hot water, but he's determined to make it up to Nami. That is why he helps the navigator defeat Ulti. So with Zeus at her side, Nami is plenty strong enough to defeat a Tobi Roppo in one-on-one combat.

There is no telling how this partnership will work moving forward, but One Piece fans have their hopes. Zeus may have a troubled history, but he seems to be loyal to only Nami now. If that tracks out, the navigator has gained some serious power, and Zeus will be a welcome addition to the Straw Hats at large!

Did you see this Straw Hat addition coming? Or did you think One Piece had nixed Zeus for good? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.