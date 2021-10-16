One Piece Stuns with a Huge Cipher Pol Comeback

The world of One Piece is still telling the story of the War For Wano, but as the Straw Hat Pirates battle to free the isolated nation from the clutches from Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with the world government and its military apparently taking a step back from the proceedings. The latest chapter of One Piece’s manga gives us an idea of what the government is up to, what they have planned for Wano Country, as well as how they’ve been watching the war transpire as Cipher Pol continues to watch from the shadows.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1028, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Cipher Pol acting as the eyes and ears for the world government, keeping tabs on the battle of Wano as the premiere intelligence agency of the Grand Line, they have given readers an idea of just how even the battle between the resistance of Wano and the forces of the Beast Pirates has become. While the start of the battle saw Luffy and company outnumbered many times over, the playing field has been made much more even as the Straw Hats currently have 8000 allies while the Beast Pirates have 12,000. AS Cipher Pol explains, should Kaido actually manage to be beaten, the military will step in to finally join the fight:

“On the freak chance that Kaido actually loses, the nation of Wano, unaffiliated with the Wano Government will be placed under the government’s direct control! The ships are heading to Wano already. In the end, what we do isn’t any different from the pirates.”

On top of this plan to overtake the nation of Wano, government agent Rob Lucci also informs the other members of Cipher Pol that they must capture Nico Robin, one of the most powerful members of the Straw Hat Pirates who recently showed off her ultimate form during her battle with the Beast Pirate known as Black Maria.

What do you think of Cipher Pol's plans for Wano? How do you think the military will step into the War For Wano?