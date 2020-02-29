One Piece Recalls the True Events of Oden’s Death

One Piece’s Wano Arc has been one of the most popular arcs of the franchise to date, and with its recent flashback storyline, has given us one of the best scenes of the manga that follows the true events behind the death of Oden. The Daimyo of Kuri has given his all for his homeland, making himself to be a joke for years on end after initially sailing the world with the likes of Whitebeard and Gol D Roger! With Oden sentenced to be boiler alive, the Eiichiro Oda franchise shows us the true events that took place when Oden met his end!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for Chapter 972 of One Piece’s manga, you may want to steer clear of the remainder of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The latest chapter of the One Piece arc sees Oden attempting to survive burning alive in a boiling hot cauldron, holding his vassals above his head. With this Herculean task under way, Oden had agreed with both Kaido and Orochi that should he survive in the pot for one hour, he would be freed and not executed in his leading of an uprising against the current Shogun. With Orochi revealing his hatred for the people of Wano, Oden realized that the pint sized tyrant had to be stopped.

Oden did in fact survive for one hour in the scalding cauldron, but Kaido and Orochi decided to go back on their word, with the Shogun ordering his guards to open fire on both Oden and his friends. Realizing that his time was coming to an end, Oden bid that his vassals escape from the barrage of bullets, begging them to continue his dream and live in order to open Wano’s borders to the rest of the world. With tears in their eyes, Oden’s friends escaped and left the scene, unable to save the man they so dearly loved.

With one final gasp, Oden delivered a powerful speech, stating that he was “born to boil”, at which point Orochi’s guards shoot him in the head. With a smile on his face, Oden sinks into the cauldron, knowing that his life was not spent in vain. While Oden may be dead, his legacy lives on and his vassals continue the goal of making Wano a part of the world!

What did you think of Oden's death? Do you see Wano as being freed from Orochi's grasp and re-entering the world?