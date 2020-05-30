One Piece Lets Luffy Blow His Cover Over a Simple Reason

✖

One Piece has seen Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, along with members of the Worst Generation and the Vassals of Oden, attempting to take the war to the Beast Pirates by going undercover within their ranks, but unfortunately, their cover has been blown thanks to the impetuous nature of a certain pirate captain. In a previous installment, the shark man of the Straw Hats, Jinbei, noted that his comrades would need his sensible demeanor considering how both Luffy and Zoro can fly off the handle and allow their emotions to rule them, and that has definitely been proven in this latest chapter!

Warning! If you aren't caught up on the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

Things could not have been going better for the Straw Hat Pirates and their comrades in their war against the Beast Pirates and the sinister shogun known as Orochi. Managing to beat back a planned ambush, they seemingly turned the tables by secretly infiltrating the hidden base of Kaido and being given some outfits to fit right in with the swashbucklers around them. Unfortunately, Luffy's emotional state and hair trigger attitude made it so that all their best plans were laid to waste.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Monkey D. Luffy, after witnessing the Beast Pirates in their entirety partying down and eating and drinking their fill, simply couldn't keep his emotions in check and unleashed one of his trademark attacks in the "Gum Gum Elephant Gun". The reasoning behind Luffy's red hot rage was the fact that the Beast Pirates were living the high life, while the likes of the young girl, O-Tama, went starving in the streets. With the class system in Wano being horrifically unfair to those in poverty, it is no surprise that this simple act would be enough for Luffy to fly off the handle.

Following Luffy losing his cool, the cover of both himself, his crew, and their comrades in arms was blown and a full scale confrontation has begun between all the parties involved. O-Tama, for those who might not know, originally formed a bond with Luffy's brother Ace and had a unique power that allowed her to pull glowing balls from her cheeks that could be ingested by animals to make them loyal to her. Needless to say, she formed a good bond with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates!

What do you think of Luffy losing his cool in the latest chapter of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.