One Piece Gave Kaido's Stronghold a Serious Glow Up

The Wano Country Arc has shown us a lot of new aspects of the franchise of One Piece, and the latest chapter of the manga is no different as readers get an in-depth look at the newly decorated headquarters of Kaido and his Beast Pirates in the midst of a celebration! Kaido, as followers of the anime series know, is basically the "Co-Shogun" of the franchise, protecting the twisted ruler of Orochi and allowing him to do whatever he wants with the country and those who live within it. It's clear from this new hideout that life is good for Kaido!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 978 of One Piece, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory for the current Wano Arc storyline!

The war for Wano has begun with Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates not only re-uniting, but also bringing in back up in the form of members of the Worst Generation and the samurai vassals of Oden. As they attempt to bring the war directly to the Beast Pirates, they come across the insane new pad of Kaido and his crew as they are celebrating what they believe to be the heroes' demise. In a previous chapter, Orochi's spy revealed that their information was being transmitted to the Shogun but due to a mix up on the part of Kinnemon, the heroes were able to claim victory.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Sneaking their way into Kaido's headquarters, the Beast Pirates' abode has received a serious upgrade as the party is underway. With "Queen" manning the turn tables and a party unlike anything that the country has ever seen, statues, lanterns, and fancy ornaments are strewn across the landscape of the hideout that is held within a giant skull! Needless to say, Kaido and his crew can clearly play as hard as they work!

The Straw Hat Pirates and the other rebels of Wano sneak into the Beast Pirates' headquarters thanks to Kinnemon's ability to create attire for them that makes them look as if they've always been denizens of Wano. With Luffy and his crew looking exactly like Kaido's, the war for Wano continues and it will be interesting to see how the battle continues in the franchise of One Piece!

