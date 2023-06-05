One Piece Unpacks Vivi's Last-Minute Rescue

One Piece has thrown the world into chaos with the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and the newest chapter of the series has finally unpacked how Princess Vivi was rescued from her terrible situation during the Reverie! One of the biggest mysteries that unfolded while Luffy and the Straw Hats were stuck on the shores of Wano Country was the fallout of the World Government's Reverie meeting. It was revealed in that fallout that Vivi had gone missing and her father Cobra was killed, but the latest chapters have finally started to reveal what really went down back then.

The story told by the World Government was that Vivi had gone missing following the death of her father during the Reverie, but it was revealed in a previous chapter that she ended up hiding out with Morgans and the World Economy News company together with Wapol. It was a wild combination that fans didn't expect to see given we knew so little from the Reverie, but the newest chapter of the One Piece manga revealed the hilarious (and yet deadly serious) moments that ultimately made Wapol Vivi's real savior at the Reverie with a last-minute rescue.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What Happened to Vivi at the Reverie?

One Piece Chapter 1085 digs deeper into Sabo's recollection of what went down during the Reverie, and it's soon revealed that Cobra was killed by the Five Elders because not only was he trying to dig into the secret of the Nefeltari family and their ties to the past, but saw King Imu's face for the first time. This also meant that Vivi was captured by Cipher Pol Aegis as well, and threatens to the tell the world of everything that happened. At the same time, it's revealed that Wapol happened to see Cobra being killed and thus knew he was going to be killed as well.

Wapol chews through the walls of the Marejois castle and soon ends up crashing into the room Vivi was being held in. Thinking quickly, Vivi joins up with Wapol and decides to run away with him as he's trying to get away from the Celestial Dragon homeland as far and as fast as he can. This explains why the two of them end up with Morgans eventually, but we still need to see how that actually happens as the final gaps from the Reverie begin to fill in.

What do you think of Wapol and Vivi's surprising alliance with her last minute rescue? How are you feeling about what really happened at the Reverie so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!